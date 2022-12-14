BC-Sports-Odds

Sports Betting Line

College Basketball

Thursday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG at PRESBYTERIAN;5½;Elon at MIDDLE TENNESSEE;5½;Chattanooga at WAGNER;6½;Stony;Brook at WISCONSIN;23½;Lehigh Louisiana;12½;at;MCNEESE at NICHOLLS STATE;6½;SE;Louisiana at COLORADO;21½;North;Alabama at SANTA CLARA;½;UC;Irvine at OREGON STATE;½;Seattle;U

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG at HOUSTON;OFF;(OFF);Miami at MEMPHIS;OFF;(OFF);Milwaukee New Orleans;2;(231);at;UTAH at LA CLIPPERS;OFF;(OFF);Phoenix

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG UAB;7½;10½;(44½);Miami;(OH) Troy;3;1½;(55½);UTSA

Saturday

Louisville;1½;1½;(39½);Cincinnati Oregon State;8½;10½;(52½);Florida Fresno State;4½;3½;(52½);Washington;State Southern Miss;4½;6½;(45½);Rice SMU;1½;3½;(64½);BYU Boise State;3½;10½;(59½);North;Texas

Monday

Marshall;9½;10½;(40½);UConn

Tuesday

San Jose State;3½;3½;(54½);Eastern;Michigan Toledo;1½;4½;(53½);Liberty

Wednesday, Dec. 21

South Alabama;2½;4½;(55½);Western;Kentucky

Thursday, Dec. 22

Baylor;5½;5½;(48½);Air;Force

Friday, Dec. 23

Houston;2½;6½;(58½);Louisiana Wake Forest;1½;1½;(60½);Missouri

Saturday, Dec. 24

San Diego State;3½;6½;(49½);Middle;Tennessee

Monday, Dec. 26

Bowling Green;1½;3;(47½);New;Mexico;State

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Georgia Southern;4½;3½;(66½);Buffalo Memphis;10½;7½;(61½);Utah;State East Carolina;7;8½;(62½);Coastal;Carolina Wisconsin;2½;3;(43½);Oklahoma;State

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Duke;3½;2½;(62½);UCF Arkansas;4½;3;(68½);Kansas Oregon;9½;13½;(70½);North;Carolina Ole Miss;3;3½;(69½);Texas;Tech

Thursday, Dec. 29

Minnesota;6½;7½;(42½);Syracuse Florida State;7;7½;(65½);Oklahoma Texas;3½;4½;(68½);Washington

Friday, Dec. 30

Maryland;2½;1½;(47½);NC;State UCLA;3½;6½;(57½);Pittsburgh Notre Dame;4½;2½;(51½);South;Carolina Ohio;3½;1½;(42½);Wyoming Clemson;5½;7;(63½);Tennessee

Saturday, Dec. 31

Iowa;1½;2½;(31½);Kentucky Alabama;4½;3½;(54½);Kansas;State Michigan;9½;7½;(58½);TCU Georgia;6½;6½;(62½);Ohio;State

Monday, Jan. 2

Illinois;1½;2½;(46½);Mississippi;State USC;1½;1½;(61½);Tulane LSU;5½;10½;(58½);Purdue Utah;1½;2½;(51½);Penn;State

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG San Francisco;1½;3;(43½);at;SEATTLE

Saturday

at MINNESOTA;5½;4½;(48½);Indianapolis at CLEVELAND;2½;2½;(37½);Baltimore at BUFFALO;7;7½;(42½);Miami

Sunday

Detroit;2½;1;(44½);at;NY;JETS Kansas City;14½;14;(49½);at;HOUSTON at CAROLINA;2½;2½;(37½);Pittsburgh at NEW ORLEANS;3;4½;(42½);Atlanta Philadelphia;8½;9;(48½);at;CHICAGO Dallas;6½;4½;(47½);at;JACKSONVILLE at DENVER;1;2½;(36½);Arizona at LAS VEGAS;1½;1;(44½);New;England Cincinnati;2½;3½;(43½);at;TAMPA;BAY at LA CHARGERS;1½;3;(47½);Tennessee at WASHINGTON;3½;4½;(40½);NY;Giants

Monday

at GREEN BAY;9½;6½;(39½);LA;Rams

NHL

Thursday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line Toronto;-120;at;N.Y;RANGERS;+100 at CAROLINA;-200;Seattle;+164 at MONTREAL;-152;Anaheim;+126 at NEW JERSEY;-295;Philadelphia;+235 at FLORIDA;-122;Pittsburgh;+102 at TAMPA BAY;-345;Columbus;+270 Dallas;-114;at;WASHINGTON;-105 at BOSTON;-230;Los;Angeles;+188 at WINNIPEG;-154;Nashville;+128 Vegas;-205;at;CHICAGO;+168 at COLORADO;-192;Buffalo;+158 at EDMONTON;-188;St.;Louis;+155

