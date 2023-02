Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Wagner 3½ at SAINT FRANCIS (BKN) at SAINT FRANCIS (PA) 1½ Sacred Heart at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL PK Louisiana Tech at WESTERN ILLINOIS 3 UMKC at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 14 Rice at PURDUE 8 Iowa James Madison 4½ at GEORGIA SOUTHERN at MERRIMACK 4 Stonehill at NORTH FLORIDA PK FGCU Marshall 9 at COASTAL CAROLINA at GEORGIA STATE PK Old Dominion at LIBERTY 16 Bellarmine at RADFORD 4 Gardner-Webb at JACKSONVILLE 2 Stetson at QUEENS 2 Eastern Kentucky Appalachian State 1½ at UL MONROE at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY 3 UT Arlington Morehead State 2½ at LITTLE ROCK Oakland 9 at GREEN BAY at MILWAUKEE 2 Detroit Mercy at NORTHERN COLORADO 3½ Portland State at NORTHERN ARIZONA 1 Sacramento State at NORTH TEXAS 3 UAB at TEXAS STATE 7½ Arkansas State at NICHOLLS STATE 11½ New Orleans at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 8 Omaha at OHIO STATE 5½ Northwestern SIU-Edwardsville 5½ at LINDENWOOD Oral Roberts 8 at ST. THOMAS at NORTH DAKOTA 1½ Denver at WESTERN KENTUCKY PK Middle Tennessee at TROY 3 South Alabama at SOUTHERN MISS 2 Louisiana Kennesaw State 3½ at JACKSONVILLE STATE at INCARNATE WORD 7 Lamar UT Martin 4 at EASTERN ILLINOIS at TEXAS A&M-CC 13½ Houston Christian SE Louisiana 2 at MCNEESE at NORTH ALABAMA 5½ Austin Peay Northwestern State 2 at TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE at TENNESSEE STATE PK Southeast Missouri State at TENNESSEE TECH PK Southern Indiana UCLA 14 at OREGON STATE at PORTLAND 5½ Pacific at SOUTHERN UTAH 7½ Tarleton State Montana 1½ at IDAHO STATE at UTEP 2½ Charlotte Lipscomb 7½ at CENTRAL ARKANSAS Montana State 3 at WEBER STATE at UC RIVERSIDE 2½ UC Davis at GONZAGA 14½ San Francisco at SANTA CLARA 10½ San Diego at UC IRVINE 13½ Cal Poly at STANFORD 1½ Arizona State BYU 6½ at PEPPERDINE at CSU BAKERSFIELD 4½ CSU Northridge Saint Mary's (CA) 8 at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT at OREGON 3½ USC at LONG BEACH STATE PK UCSB Arizona 18 at CAL at HAWAII 11 UCSD NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Denver at ATLANTA 1 (232½) Phoenix at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Chicago at LA LAKERS 3½ (239) Milwaukee NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 1½ 1½ (50½) Kansas City NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at NEW JERSEY -162 Seattle +134 Calgary -156 at DETROIT +130 Edmonton -184 at PHILADELPHIA +152 at FLORIDA -225 San Jose +184 at TAMPA BAY -132 Colorado +110 at N.Y ISLANDERS -215 Vancouver +172 at MINNESOTA -125 Vegas +104

