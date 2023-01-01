AP NEWS
Sports Betting Line

January 1, 2023 GMT
College Basketball
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Wright State 15 at IUPUI
at OKLAHOMA STATE West Virginia
at PURDUE Rutgers
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK PK (OFF) Phoenix
at CHARLOTTE 1 (OFF) LA Lakers
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Chicago
at PHILADELPHIA (OFF) New Orleans
at INDIANA 3 (OFF) Toronto
at BROOKLYN 13½ (OFF) San Antonio
Dallas (OFF) at HOUSTON
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Denver
at PORTLAND (OFF) Detroit
at GOLDEN STATE 5 (OFF) Atlanta
at LA CLIPPERS 5 (OFF) Miami
College Football
Monday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Mississippi State (45½) Illinois
USC (63½) Tulane
LSU 15½ (54½) Purdue
Utah (52½) Penn State
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at BALTIMORE (35½) Pittsburgh
Monday
Buffalo (49½) at CINCINNATI
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at BOSTON -176 Pittsburgh +146
at COLORADO -156 Vegas +130
Philadelphia -114 at ANAHEIM -105

