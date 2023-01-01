Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Wright State 15 at IUPUI at OKLAHOMA STATE 1½ West Virginia at PURDUE 7½ Rutgers NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK PK (OFF) Phoenix at CHARLOTTE 1 (OFF) LA Lakers at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Chicago at PHILADELPHIA 4½ (OFF) New Orleans at INDIANA 3 (OFF) Toronto at BROOKLYN 13½ (OFF) San Antonio Dallas 7½ (OFF) at HOUSTON at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Denver at PORTLAND 9½ (OFF) Detroit at GOLDEN STATE 5 (OFF) Atlanta at LA CLIPPERS 5 (OFF) Miami College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Mississippi State 1½ 2½ (45½) Illinois USC 1½ 1½ (63½) Tulane LSU 5½ 15½ (54½) Purdue Utah 1½ 1½ (52½) Penn State NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 3½ 1½ (35½) Pittsburgh Monday Buffalo 2½ 1½ (49½) at CINCINNATI NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at BOSTON -176 Pittsburgh +146 at COLORADO -156 Vegas +130 Philadelphia -114 at ANAHEIM -105

