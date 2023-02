Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at XAVIER 5½ Villanova Baylor 1½ at KANSAS STATE at TEXAS A&M 1½ Tennessee at MISSOURI 2½ Mississippi State at VIRGINIA TECH 1½ Miami at CREIGHTON 5½ Marquette Utah State 5½ at WYOMING at MICHIGAN STATE 1½ Indiana at OKLAHOMA 2½ Texas Tech at TEXAS 7½ Iowa State at NEVADA 8½ San Jose State at SAN DIEGO STATE 11½ Colorado State FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON -152 Detroit +126 at TAMPA BAY -530 Anaheim +390 at CAROLINA -315 St. Louis +250 at NEW JERSEY -350 Montreal +280 Toronto -164 at BUFFALO +136 at NASHVILLE -166 Vancouver +138 at MINNESOTA -130 Los Angeles +108 Vegas -300 at CHICAGO +240 at EDMONTON -300 Philadelphia +240

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/