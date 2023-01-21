Sports Betting Line

AP NEWS
January 21, 2023 GMT
College Basketball
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Cent. Conn. St. at LIU
at UCONN 15½ Butler
at INDIANA Michigan State
at VERMONT 13½ NJIT
at MICHIGAN 13½ Minnesota
at WAGNER Sacred Heart
at UMASS-LOWELL Bryant
at CINCINNATI Memphis
at PURDUE 10½ Maryland
at QUINNIPIAC 10½ Canisius
at MAINE Binghamton
at RIDER Manhattan
at SAINT PETER'S Niagara
at SIENA Fairfield
at MOUNT ST. MARY'S Marist
at HOUSTON 20½ Temple
at SMU Wichita State
at CAL Oregon State
Furman at WOFFORD
at FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON Stonehill
at COLORADO Washington State
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DALLAS (224½) LA Clippers
at MIAMI (OFF) New Orleans
at TORONTO 2 (223½) New York
at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Memphis
at DENVER OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City
at GOLDEN STATE (234) Brooklyn
at PORTLAND 5 (238½) LA Lakers
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA 7 (48½) NY Giants
Sunday
at BUFFALO 4 (48½) Cincinnati
at SAN FRANCISCO 4 (46½) Dallas
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at NEW JERSEY -146 Pittsburgh +122
Los Angeles -220 at CHICAGO +180
Winnipeg -164 at PHILADELPHIA +134
at BOSTON -335 San Jose +260
Vegas -184 at ARIZONA +150

