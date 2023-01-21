Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Cent. Conn. St. 6½ at LIU at UCONN 15½ Butler at INDIANA 3½ Michigan State at VERMONT 13½ NJIT at MICHIGAN 13½ Minnesota at WAGNER 4½ Sacred Heart at UMASS-LOWELL 3½ Bryant at CINCINNATI 2½ Memphis at PURDUE 10½ Maryland at QUINNIPIAC 10½ Canisius at MAINE 3½ Binghamton at RIDER 8½ Manhattan at SAINT PETER'S 1½ Niagara at SIENA 6½ Fairfield at MOUNT ST. MARY'S 4½ Marist at HOUSTON 20½ Temple at SMU 2½ Wichita State at CAL 3½ Oregon State Furman 3½ at WOFFORD at FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 5½ Stonehill at COLORADO 5½ Washington State NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 1½ (224½) LA Clippers at MIAMI 6½ (OFF) New Orleans at TORONTO 2 (223½) New York at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Memphis at DENVER OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City at GOLDEN STATE 6½ (234) Brooklyn at PORTLAND 5 (238½) LA Lakers FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 7 7½ (48½) NY Giants Sunday at BUFFALO 4 5½ (48½) Cincinnati at SAN FRANCISCO 4 3½ (46½) Dallas NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at NEW JERSEY -146 Pittsburgh +122 Los Angeles -220 at CHICAGO +180 Winnipeg -164 at PHILADELPHIA +134 at BOSTON -335 San Jose +260 Vegas -184 at ARIZONA +150

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/