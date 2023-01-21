Sports Betting Line
|College Basketball
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Cent. Conn. St.
|6½
|at
|LIU
|at UCONN
|15½
|Butler
|at INDIANA
|3½
|Michigan
|State
|at VERMONT
|13½
|NJIT
|at MICHIGAN
|13½
|Minnesota
|at WAGNER
|4½
|Sacred
|Heart
|at UMASS-LOWELL
|3½
|Bryant
|at CINCINNATI
|2½
|Memphis
|at PURDUE
|10½
|Maryland
|at QUINNIPIAC
|10½
|Canisius
|at MAINE
|3½
|Binghamton
|at RIDER
|8½
|Manhattan
|at SAINT PETER'S
|1½
|Niagara
|at SIENA
|6½
|Fairfield
|at MOUNT ST. MARY'S
|4½
|Marist
|at HOUSTON
|20½
|Temple
|at SMU
|2½
|Wichita
|State
|at CAL
|3½
|Oregon
|State
|Furman
|3½
|at
|WOFFORD
|at FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON
|5½
|Stonehill
|at COLORADO
|5½
|Washington
|State
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DALLAS
|1½
|(224½)
|LA
|Clippers
|at MIAMI
|6½
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|at TORONTO
|2
|(223½)
|New
|York
|at PHOENIX
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Memphis
|at DENVER
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at GOLDEN STATE
|6½
|(234)
|Brooklyn
|at PORTLAND
|5
|(238½)
|LA
|Lakers
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|7
|7½
|(48½)
|NY
|Giants
|Sunday
|at BUFFALO
|4
|5½
|(48½)
|Cincinnati
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|4
|3½
|(46½)
|Dallas
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at NEW JERSEY
|-146
|Pittsburgh
|+122
|Los Angeles
|-220
|at
|CHICAGO
|+180
|Winnipeg
|-164
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+134
|at BOSTON
|-335
|San
|Jose
|+260
|Vegas
|-184
|at
|ARIZONA
|+150
