Sports Betting Line

March 14, 2023 GMT
College Basketball
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at TEXAS A&amp;M-CC Southeast Missouri State
at RUTGERS Hofstra
at MICHIGAN Toledo
at LIBERTY Villanova
at VANDERBILT Yale
at MISSISSIPPI STATE Pittsburgh
at WISCONSIN Bradley
at WASHINGTON STATE Eastern Washington
at COLORADO Seton Hall
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Cleveland (OFF) at CHARLOTTE
at WASHINGTON 10½ (OFF) Detroit
at TORONTO 1 (225½) Denver
Orlando 5 (227½) at SAN ANTONIO
at NEW ORLEANS (OFF) LA Lakers
at OKLAHOMA CITY (OFF) Brooklyn
New York 1 (OFF) at PORTLAND
at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at NEW JERSEY -138 Tampa Bay +115
Vegas -170 at PHILADELPHIA +140
at N.Y RANGERS -178 Washington +146
at PITTSBURGH -350 Montreal +275
at CAROLINA -210 Winnipeg +172
at NASHVILLE -152 Detroit +126
Boston -450 at CHICAGO +340
at EDMONTON -215 Ottawa +176
Calgary -225 at ARIZONA +184
Dallas -140 at VANCOUVER +116
at SAN JOSE -142 Columbus +118
at LOS ANGELES -140 N.Y Islanders +116

