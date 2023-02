Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NC STATE 5½ Clemson Creighton 3½ at VILLANOVA UConn 8½ at ST. JOHN'S (NY) at IOWA 4½ Michigan State at TEXAS TECH 2½ TCU at IOWA STATE 6½ Oklahoma at CHARLESTON (SC) 19½ Stony Brook at FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 8½ Saint Francis (BKN) Missouri 3½ at GEORGIA at DETROIT MERCY 2½ Wright State Ohio 6½ at MIAMI (OH) at BOSTON UNIVERSITY 3½ Lehigh Merrimack 9½ at LIU at CENT. CONN. ST. 2½ Sacred Heart at GEORGIA TECH 4½ Louisville at ARIZONA 11½ Arizona State at OKLAHOMA STATE 2½ Kansas State Brown 8½ at COLUMBIA St. Thomas 1½ at NORTH DAKOTA at HARVARD ½ Princeton at RADFORD 4½ Campbell Army 4½ at HOLY CROSS at BINGHAMTON 2½ Maine at WINTHROP 4½ High Point at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 11½ UTEP at WILLIAM & MARY 4½ Monmouth at MERCER 7½ Citadel at N.C. A&T 6½ Hampton at SAMFORD ½ Furman Lafayette 1½ at BUCKNELL at ALABAMA 8½ Arkansas at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 7½ Western Illinois at PENNSYLVANIA 10½ Dartmouth at TOLEDO 11½ Buffalo Northern Illinois 2½ at CENTRAL MICHIGAN at BAYLOR 3½ Texas at HOFSTRA 14½ Northeastern Gardner-Webb 2½ at SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE at FORDHAM 7½ Rhode Island Northern Kentucky 3½ at OAKLAND Oral Roberts 5½ at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE at MOREHEAD STATE 4½ UT Martin at UT ARLINGTON ½ Utah Tech at NORTHERN COLORADO 4½ Northern Arizona Ball State 7½ at EASTERN MICHIGAN at MISSISSIPPI STATE ½ Texas A&M at NEBRASKA 8½ Minnesota Vermont 2½ at BRYANT at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 6½ Louisiana Tech CSU Fullerton 6 at CSU BAKERSFIELD at CHARLOTTE 6½ Rice at KANSAS 9½ West Virginia UNC Greensboro 6½ at EAST TENNESSEE STATE at NICHOLLS STATE 12½ Houston Christian at MIAMI 13½ Florida State at WESTERN CAROLINA 11½ VMI at KENTUCKY 3½ Auburn at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 4 Southeast Missouri State Tennessee Tech 1 at EASTERN ILLINOIS at LINDENWOOD PK Little Rock at LONGWOOD 4½ UNC Asheville at TENNESSEE STATE 4 Southern Indiana at DENVER 6 Omaha Washington State 11½ at CAL Kent State 11½ at BOWLING GREEN at PITTSBURGH 5½ Syracuse Purdue Fort Wayne 9½ at GREEN BAY at SAM HOUSTON 4½ Southern Utah at NORTH CAROLINA 1½ Virginia at SAINT LOUIS 11½ Loyola Chicago at MONTANA STATE 9½ Portland State at VANDERBILT 3½ Florida at TENNESSEE 19½ South Carolina UC Davis 7 at CAL POLY at GEORGE WASHINGTON 3 La Salle at DAYTON 10½ George Mason Youngstown State 15 at IUPUI at WOFFORD 1½ Chattanooga Boise State 3½ at SAN JOSE STATE at YALE 7½ Cornell at SOUTH FLORIDA 4½ SMU Towson 1½ at UNC WILMINGTON Portland 1 at PACIFIC Delaware 3 at ELON at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 8½ UTSA Utah Valley 2 at ABILENE CHRISTIAN at WAKE FOREST 6½ Notre Dame at LONG BEACH STATE 13 CSU Northridge at AKRON 15 Western Michigan at MARQUETTE 14½ DePaul at PURDUE 7½ Indiana Tarleton State 2½ at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY Houston 20½ at EAST CAROLINA at DUKE 6½ Virginia Tech UAB 6½ at WESTERN KENTUCKY at SOUTH DAKOTA 3½ UMKC Eastern Washington 6½ at IDAHO STATE USC 2½ at UTAH Cleveland State 1½ at MILWAUKEE at OLE MISS 3½ LSU at MONTANA 6½ Sacramento State at WEBER STATE 7½ Idaho Santa Clara 6½ at SAN DIEGO at GONZAGA 4½ Saint Mary's (CA) Oregon 9½ at OREGON STATE at HAWAII ½ UC Irvine UCSB 6½ at UCSD at BYU 5½ San Francisco San Diego State 1½ at NEW MEXICO Loyola Marymount 2½ at PEPPERDINE NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Toronto 6½ (OFF) at DETROIT at ORLANDO 3½ (232) Indiana Miami 4½ (OFF) at CHARLOTTE at NEW YORK 3 (225½) New Orleans at MEMPHIS 2 (233½) Denver Boston 1 (227) at PHILADELPHIA at UTAH 10 (242) San Antonio NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Edmonton -230 at COLUMBUS +188 New York -150 at WASHINGTON +125 Pittsburgh -154 at ST. LOUIS +128 Ottawa -176 at MONTREAL +146 at CAROLINA -500 Anaheim +365 at NEW JERSEY -310 Philadelphia +245 Boston -255 at VANCOUVER +205 Tampa Bay -152 at DETROIT +126 at COLORADO -134 Calgary +112 at VEGAS -122 Dallas +102 at SAN JOSE -196 Chicago +160

