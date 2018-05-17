BC-Sports-Odds
Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5.
Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night after a rain delay.
Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is working to protect the creatures.
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|at WASHINGTON;-210;Los;Angeles;+190
|at PITTSBURGH;-125;San;Diego;+115
|at NEW YORK;-157;Arizona;+147
|Chicago;-180;at;CINCINNATI;+165
|at ATLANTA;-213;Miami;+193
|at ST. LOUIS;-114;Philadelphia;+104
|at SAN FRANCISCO;-105;Colorado;-105
|at TORONTO;-130;Oakland;+120
|at BOSTON;-180;Baltimore;+165
|at HOUSTON;-165;Cleveland;+155
|at CHICAGO;OFF;Texas;OFF
|New York;-174;at;KANSAS;CITY;+162
|at LOS ANGELES;-130;Tampa;Bay;+120
|at SEATTLE;-150;Detroit;+140
|at MINNESOTA;-135;Milwaukee;+125
NBA
|FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND;6½;(205);Boston
|at GOLDEN STATE;7;(226);Houston
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|at LAS VEGAS;-121;Winnipeg;+111
