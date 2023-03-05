BC-Sports-Odds
Sports Betting Line
Eds: Available odds.
College Basketball
Monday
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG
|at YOUNGSTOWN STATE;2½;Northern;Kentucky
|at MONTANA;5;Idaho;State
|at SAINT MARY'S (CA);6½;BYU
|Cleveland State;3;at;MILWAUKEE
|at WEBER STATE;2;Sacramento;State
|at GONZAGA;12½;San;Francisco
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
|Portland;6;(OFF);at;DETROIT
|Philadelphia;7½;(OFF);at;INDIANA
|at CLEVELAND;2½;(220);Boston
|at MIAMI;3;(227);Atlanta
|at DENVER;7;(227½);Toronto
|at SACRAMENTO;6;(239);New;Orleans
NHL
Monday
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|at WINNIPEG;-230;San;Jose;+188
|Edmonton;-142;at;BUFFALO;+118
|at DALLAS;-134;Calgary;+112
|Ottawa;-255;at;CHICAGO;+205
|Nashville;OFF;at;VANCOUVER;OFF
|at LOS ANGELES;-154;Washington;+128
