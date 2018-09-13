FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Pregame.com Line

 
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -235 Cincinnati +215
at PHILADELPHIA -170 Miami +158
Washington -143 at ATLANTA +133
at MILWAUKEE -140 Pittsburgh +130
Los Angeles -128 at ST. LOUIS +118
Colorado -139 at SAN FRANCISCO +129
American League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -107 Chicago -103
at NEW YORK -265 Toronto +235
at TAMPA BAY OFF Oakland OFF
at CLEVELAND -190 Detroit +175
Minnesota -132 at KANSAS CITY +122
at LOS ANGELES OFF Seattle OFF
Interleague
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -145 NY Mets +135
at HOUSTON -170 Arizona +158
at SAN DIEGO -120 Texas +110
College Football
Friday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at MEMPHIS 23 28 (61) Georgia St

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at TENNESSEE 27½ 31 (47½) UTEP
at INDIANA 18 14½ (58½) Ball St
at MARYLAND 11½ 17 (55) Temple
at FIU 4 (62½) UMass
Miami 8 10 (57½) at TOLEDO
at ARMY (62) Hawaii
at PENN ST 37½ 34 (64) Kent St
Florida St 3 (68) at SYRACUSE
Oklahoma 13 18 (55½) at IOWA ST
at NEBRASKA 10½ (57½) Troy
at KANSAS 4 3 (44½) Rutgers
Georgia Tech 3 4 (55) at PITTSBURGH
at NOTRE DAME 14½ 13½ (52) Vanderbilt
Virginia 5 (53½) Ohio
at MICHIGAN 30½ 35½ (53½) SMU
at OKLAHOMA ST (64½) Boise St
at WISCONSIN 24 22½ (46½) BYU
at MINNESOTA 14 12½ (46½) Miami (Ohio)
at AUBURN 10 (44½) LSU
South Florida 8 10½ (59) Illinois
at N ILLINOIS 14 14 (45) Cent. Michigan
at CLEMSON 36½ 33 (47½) Georgia Southern
New Mexico 7 4 (58) at NEW MEXICO ST
Tulane 4 (57) at UAB
at BAYLOR +4 (49) Duke
at FLORIDA 17½ 19½ (58) Colorado St
Houston +1½ (69½) at TEXAS TECH
at KANSAS ST 21½ 21½ (46½) UTSA
at ARKANSAS 5 (68½) North Texas
at OREGON 39 41 (67½) San Jose St
at BUFFALO 3 (54) E. Michigan
at NEVADA 3 (69) Oregon St
Alabama 22½ 21 (71) at MISSISSIPPI
Arkansas St 1 1 (72) at TULSA
at SOUTH ALABAMA 10 10½ (49½) Texas State
at GEORGIA 32½ 32 (54½) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
Missouri 6 (65½) at PURDUE
at NORTHWESTERN 22½ 21 (44½) Akron
at MISSISSIPPI ST 32½ 32½ (64½) Louisiana-Lafayette
at TEXAS A&M 27 26½ (68½) Louisiana-Monroe
at LOUISVILLE 19 23 (57) W Kentucky
at TEXAS 3 (47) SOUTHERN CAL
Ohio State 12 (59) TCU
Washington (47) at UTAH
Fresno St PK (49½) at UCLA
Arizona St (48) at SAN DIEGO ST
NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at WASHINGTON 3 6 (48) Indianapolis
at ATLANTA 4 6 (44½) Carolina
at GREEN BAY 3 OFF (OFF) Minnesota
LA Chargers 7 (42½) at BUFFALO
Houston 2 (44½) at TENNESSEE
at PITTSBURGH (53) Kansas City
at NY JETS PK 3 (43½) Miami
Philadelphia 3 3 (44) at TAMPA BAY
at NEW ORLEANS 9 (49) Cleveland
at LA RAMS 13 (45) Arizona
at SAN FRANCISCO 6 (47½) Detroit
at JACKSONVILLE PK PK (45½) New England
at DENVER 3 6 (45½) Oakland
at DALLAS 5 3 (42) NY Giants

Monday

Other news
Leo Carlsson puts on an Anaheim Ducks jersey after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Zavala homers twice, drives in 4 runs as the White Sox beat the Angels 11-5
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to a Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland A’s, the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
FILE - Morris Griffin, of Los Angeles, speaks during the public comment portion of the Reparations Task Force meeting in Sacramento, Calif., on March 3, 2023. California's first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work Thursday, June 29, 2023, with the formal submission to lawmakers of a final report that includes dozens of recommendations on how the state can apologize and compensate Black residents for decades of discriminatory practices and policies. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, File)
California Black reparations task force concludes historic 2-year work
California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work with a final report to lawmakers.
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CHICAGO 3 (43) Seattle

Updated odds available at Pregame.com