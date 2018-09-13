Pregame.com Line
|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-235
|Cincinnati
|+215
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-170
|Miami
|+158
|Washington
|-143
|at
|ATLANTA
|+133
|at MILWAUKEE
|-140
|Pittsburgh
|+130
|Los Angeles
|-128
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+118
|Colorado
|-139
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+129
|American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-107
|Chicago
|-103
|at NEW YORK
|-265
|Toronto
|+235
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|-190
|Detroit
|+175
|Minnesota
|-132
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+122
|at LOS ANGELES
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-145
|NY
|Mets
|+135
|at HOUSTON
|-170
|Arizona
|+158
|at SAN DIEGO
|-120
|Texas
|+110
|College Football
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MEMPHIS
|23
|28
|(61)
|Georgia
|St
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TENNESSEE
|27½
|31
|(47½)
|UTEP
|at INDIANA
|18
|14½
|(58½)
|Ball
|St
|at MARYLAND
|11½
|17
|(55)
|Temple
|at FIU
|4½
|4
|(62½)
|UMass
|Miami
|8
|10
|(57½)
|at
|TOLEDO
|at ARMY
|4½
|6½
|(62)
|Hawaii
|at PENN ST
|37½
|34
|(64)
|Kent
|St
|Florida St
|2½
|3
|(68)
|at
|SYRACUSE
|Oklahoma
|13
|18
|(55½)
|at
|IOWA
|ST
|at NEBRASKA
|7½
|10½
|(57½)
|Troy
|at KANSAS
|4
|3
|(44½)
|Rutgers
|Georgia Tech
|3
|4
|(55)
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|at NOTRE DAME
|14½
|13½
|(52)
|Vanderbilt
|Virginia
|5
|3½
|(53½)
|Ohio
|at MICHIGAN
|30½
|35½
|(53½)
|SMU
|at OKLAHOMA ST
|4½
|2½
|(64½)
|Boise
|St
|at WISCONSIN
|24
|22½
|(46½)
|BYU
|at MINNESOTA
|14
|12½
|(46½)
|Miami
|(Ohio)
|at AUBURN
|8½
|10
|(44½)
|LSU
|South Florida
|8
|10½
|(59)
|Illinois
|at N ILLINOIS
|14
|14
|(45)
|Cent.
|Michigan
|at CLEMSON
|36½
|33
|(47½)
|Georgia
|Southern
|New Mexico
|7
|4
|(58)
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|ST
|Tulane
|1½
|4
|(57)
|at
|UAB
|at BAYLOR
|+4
|6½
|(49)
|Duke
|at FLORIDA
|17½
|19½
|(58)
|Colorado
|St
|Houston
|+1½
|1½
|(69½)
|at
|TEXAS
|TECH
|at KANSAS ST
|21½
|21½
|(46½)
|UTSA
|at ARKANSAS
|5
|6½
|(68½)
|North
|Texas
|at OREGON
|39
|41
|(67½)
|San
|Jose
|St
|at BUFFALO
|3
|3½
|(54)
|E.
|Michigan
|at NEVADA
|7½
|3
|(69)
|Oregon
|St
|Alabama
|22½
|21
|(71)
|at
|MISSISSIPPI
|Arkansas St
|1
|1
|(72)
|at
|TULSA
|at SOUTH ALABAMA
|10
|10½
|(49½)
|Texas
|State
|at GEORGIA
|32½
|32
|(54½)
|MIDDLE
|TENNESSEE
|Missouri
|7½
|6
|(65½)
|at
|PURDUE
|at NORTHWESTERN
|22½
|21
|(44½)
|Akron
|at MISSISSIPPI ST
|32½
|32½
|(64½)
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|at TEXAS A&M
|27
|26½
|(68½)
|Louisiana-Monroe
|at LOUISVILLE
|19
|23
|(57)
|W
|Kentucky
|at TEXAS
|3
|3½
|(47)
|SOUTHERN
|CAL
|Ohio State
|8½
|12
|(59)
|TCU
|Washington
|5½
|4½
|(47)
|at
|UTAH
|Fresno St
|PK
|2½
|(49½)
|at
|UCLA
|Arizona St
|1½
|5½
|(48)
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|ST
|NFL
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WASHINGTON
|3
|6
|(48)
|Indianapolis
|at ATLANTA
|4
|6
|(44½)
|Carolina
|at GREEN BAY
|3
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|LA Chargers
|7½
|7
|(42½)
|at
|BUFFALO
|Houston
|2½
|2
|(44½)
|at
|TENNESSEE
|at PITTSBURGH
|4½
|4½
|(53)
|Kansas
|City
|at NY JETS
|PK
|3
|(43½)
|Miami
|Philadelphia
|3
|3
|(44)
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|at NEW ORLEANS
|7½
|9
|(49)
|Cleveland
|at LA RAMS
|8½
|13
|(45)
|Arizona
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|3½
|6
|(47½)
|Detroit
|at JACKSONVILLE
|PK
|PK
|(45½)
|New
|England
|at DENVER
|3
|6
|(45½)
|Oakland
|at DALLAS
|5
|3
|(42)
|NY
|Giants
