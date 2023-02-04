BC-Sports-Odds

Sports Betting Line

Eds: Available odds.

College Basketball

Sunday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG at SAINT JOSEPH'S (PA);6½;La;Salle at RICHMOND;3½;Fordham at SETON HALL;11½;DePaul at MICHIGAN;2½;Ohio;State at MARIST;1½;Canisius Rider;3½;at;MANHATTAN at QUINNIPIAC;11½;Mount;St.;Mary's Iona;6½;at;FAIRFIELD at SIENA;7½;Niagara at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS;5½;Missouri;State Wichita State;5½;at;TULSA Penn State;3½;at;NEBRASKA Houston;11½;at;TEMPLE at UTAH;15½;Cal at WISCONSIN;3½;Northwestern at COLORADO;5½;Stanford

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG Orlando;1;(OFF);at;CHARLOTTE Cleveland;4½;(225½);at;INDIANA at NEW YORK;OFF;(OFF);Philadelphia at MEMPHIS;5;(OFF);Toronto at NEW ORLEANS;OFF;(OFF);Sacramento at MINNESOTA;OFF;(OFF);Denver

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA;1½;1½;(50½);Kansas;City

