BC-Sports-Odds
Other news
Trump’s GOP support dips slightly after his indictment over classified documents, AP-NORC poll finds
Former President Donald Trump’s criminal indictment on charges of mishandling government secrets appears to have dented his popularity among Republicans — but only slightly.
Josh Lowe hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.
Jesús Ferreira scored his second international hat trick, Djordje Mihailovic had two goals and the 13th-ranked United States overwhelmed No. 139 St.
President Joe Biden has cozied up to high-dollar donors at posh Upper East Side penthouses and on West Coast decks gussied up with floral arrangements and flags in recent weeks.
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|New York;-157;at;MIAMI;+147
|at CINCINNATI;-105;Arizona;-105
|at ATLANTA;-117;Milwaukee;+107
|at COLORADO;OFF;Los;Angeles;OFF
|Philadelphia;-116;at;SAN;DIEGO;+106
|at SAN FRANCISCO;-115;Pittsburgh;+105
|Washington;-141;at;CHICAGO;+131
|at NEW YORK;-210;Texas;+190
|Boston;-335;at;BALTIMORE;+305
|at TORONTO;-121;Tampa;Bay;+111
|at DETROIT;-115;Minnesota;+105
|Cleveland;-255;at;CHICAGO;+225
|at HOUSTON;OFF;Seattle;OFF
|Oakland;-107;at;LOS;ANGELES;-103
|St. Louis;-163;at;KANSAS;CITY;+153
Updated odds available at Pregame.com