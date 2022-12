Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at OAKLAND 1 Milwaukee at FURMAN 18 VMI at DETROIT MERCY 14½ Green Bay Louisiana 2½ at COASTAL CAROLINA Iowa 3 at NEBRASKA at GRAND CANYON 5½ Cal Baptist at DEPAUL 4 Georgetown at UTAH VALLEY 1½ Sam Houston at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 8 Western Illinois at TARLETON STATE 8 UT Arlington at MEMPHIS 16 South Florida Oral Roberts 12 at OMAHA at EASTERN ILLINOIS 4 Lindenwood at SOUTHERN INDIANA 5 Southeast Missouri State at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 10 Tennessee Tech at DRAKE 16½ Valparaiso UCSB 5 at CSU FULLERTON at TENNESSEE STATE 3 Morehead State at DENVER 3½ UMKC Northern Arizona 1 at IDAHO STATE at WEBER STATE 3 Northern Colorado at MONTANA 5½ Eastern Washington at MONTANA STATE 12 Idaho BYU 6 at PACIFIC at SAINT MARY'S (CA) 15½ San Diego at CINCINNATI 4½ Tulane at SANTA CLARA 1½ San Francisco Utah 10½ at CAL at CAL POLY 5½ CSU Northridge at LONG BEACH STATE 9½ UCSD at STANFORD 2½ Colorado at HAWAII 7 UC Davis NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHARLOTTE 1 (OFF) Oklahoma City Cleveland 4½ (223½) at INDIANA Memphis 2½ (OFF) at TORONTO at BOSTON 6 (227½) LA Clippers New York 4 (OFF) at SAN ANTONIO at DALLAS 11½ (223½) Houston College Football Wednesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Oregon 9½ 13½ (75½) North Carolina Ole Miss 3 3½ (71½) Texas Tech Thursday Minnesota 6½ 10½ (43½) Syracuse Florida State 7 9½ (65½) Oklahoma Texas 3½ 3½ (67½) Washington Friday NC State 2½ 1½ (46½) Maryland UCLA 3½ 5½ (53½) Pittsburgh Notre Dame 4½ 2½ (51½) South Carolina Ohio 3½ 2½ (41½) Wyoming Clemson 5½ 5½ (63½) Tennessee Saturday Iowa 1½ 2½ (31½) Kentucky Alabama 4½ 6½ (55½) Kansas State Michigan 9½ 7½ (58½) TCU Georgia 6½ 6½ (62½) Ohio State Monday Illinois 1½ 1½ (45½) Mississippi State USC 1½ 1½ (62½) Tulane LSU 5½ 14½ (55½) Purdue Utah 1½ 2½ (51½) Penn State NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Dallas 3 12½ (39½) at TENNESSEE Sunday at NEW ENGLAND 2½ 3 (41½) Miami at NY GIANTS 3 5½ (38½) Indianapolis Jacksonville 5½ 4½ (43½) at HOUSTON at ATLANTA 3 3 (42½) Arizona at PHILADELPHIA 5½ 6 (43½) New Orleans at DETROIT 6½ 5½ (52½) Chicago at KANSAS CITY 10 12½ (44½) Denver at TAMPA BAY 7 3 (40½) Carolina at WASHINGTON 1½ 1½ (40½) Cleveland San Francisco 5½ 10 (41½) at LAS VEGAS NY Jets 1½ 1½ (42½) at SEATTLE at LA CHARGERS 7 6½ (40½) LA Rams at GREEN BAY 2½ 3 (48½) Minnesota at BALTIMORE 3½ 2½ (35½) Pittsburgh Monday Buffalo 2½ 1½ (49½) at CINCINNATI NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at FLORIDA -310 Montreal +245 at BUFFALO -170 Detroit +140 at WASHINGTON -166 Ottawa +138 at TAMPA BAY -138 N.Y Rangers +114 at N.Y ISLANDERS -235 Columbus +190 at WINNIPEG -152 Vancouver +125 at ST. LOUIS -255 Chicago +205 at MINNESOTA -122 Dallas +102 Toronto -300 at ARIZONA +240 at COLORADO -134 Los Angeles +112 at SAN JOSE -162 Philadelphia +134

