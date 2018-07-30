BC-Sports-Odds
Other news
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has not allowed a baserunner through seven innings against the Oakland Athletics.
Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5.
Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night after a rain delay.
Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|at ATLANTA;-162;Miami;+152
|at ST. LOUIS;-138;Colorado;+128
|at Los Angeles;-149;Milwaukee;+139
|at SAN DIEGO;-106;San;Francisco;-104
|Cleveland;-119;at;MINNESOTA;+109
|at OAKLAND;-135;Toronto;+125
|Houston;-108;at;SEATTLE;-102
|at BOSTON;-141;Philadelphia;+131
|at ARIZONA;-195;Texas;+180
NFL
|FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG
|Baltimore;1;1½;(33);Chicago
Updated odds available at Pregame.com