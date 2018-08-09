BC-Sports-Odds
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|at WASHINGTON;-116;Atlanta;+106
|at MILWAUKEE;-173;San;Diego;+161
|Los Angeles;-125;at;COLORADO;+115
|at SAN FRANCISCO;-130;Pittsburgh;+120
|at CLEVELAND;-215;Minnesota;+195
|at NEW YORK;-215;Texas;+195
|Boston;-154;at;TORONTO;+144
|at TAMPA BAY;-193;Baltimore;+178
|at HOUSTON;-158;Seattle;+148
NFL
|FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG
|at BUFFALO;1;3;(34);Carolina
|at CINCINNATI;PK;1;(36);Chicago
|at MIAMI;1½;2;(34);Tampa;Bay
|Cleveland;+3;1;(35);at;NY;GIANTS
|at PHILADELPHIA;3;3;(33);Pittsburgh
|at JACKSONVILLE;3;2½;(34½);New;Orleans
|at BALTIMORE;1;3;(36);LA;Rams
|at NEW ENGLAND;4½;2½;(37½);Washington
|at GREEN BAY;PK;PK;(34½);Tennessee
|at KANSAS CITY;2½;2½;(33½);Houston
|at SAN FRANCISCO;3½;3½;(35);Dallas
|at SEATTLE;2½;1½;(36½);Indianapolis
|at NY JETS;1;3½;(35);Atlanta
|at OAKLAND;3;3;(36½);Detroit
|at DENVER;1;PK;(34½);Minnesota
|at ARIZONA;2½;2½;(36);LA;Chargers
Updated odds available at Pregame.com