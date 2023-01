Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at WEST VIRGINIA 3½ Auburn at NORTHWESTERN 12½ Minnesota at VIRGINIA 16½ Boston College at UCF 8½ Temple at DELAWARE 6½ Northeastern at NOTRE DAME 10½ Louisville at CREIGHTON 3½ Xavier Western Carolina 2½ at VMI at CITADEL 1 Mercer at WAKE FOREST 1½ NC State Iowa State 1½ at MISSOURI at DARTMOUTH 7½ Columbia at INDIANA STATE 6½ Northern Iowa at FORDHAM 3½ George Washington at RHODE ISLAND 6½ La Salle at AKRON 4½ Ohio at WOFFORD 1 Samford Alabama 5½ at OKLAHOMA Marquette 10 at DEPAUL at CORNELL 8½ Brown at PENNSYLVANIA 3½ Harvard Texas Tech 2 at LSU at TOLEDO 12 Bowling Green at MURRAY STATE 1 Missouri State at N.C. A&T 12½ Monmouth at HOUSTON 14½ Cincinnati Illinois ½ at WISCONSIN at SOUTHERN MISS 9½ Texas State at TENNESSEE STATE 7 Lindenwood UAB 3½ at RICE South Dakota State 1½ at WESTERN ILLINOIS at NORTHERN ARIZONA 1½ Northern Colorado at MOREHEAD STATE 1 SIU-Edwardsville Duke 6½ at GEORGIA TECH at MIAMI (OH) 6½ Eastern Michigan at EAST TENNESSEE STATE 1 Chattanooga at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 14 Western Kentucky Louisiana Tech 5½ at UTSA at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 5 Milwaukee at UMASS 1 Duquesne at BAYLOR 5½ Arkansas at JAMES MADISON 13 UL Monroe at TENNESSEE TECH 7 Little Rock Old Dominion 1½ at COASTAL CAROLINA at UC RIVERSIDE 9 UCSD Drexel 8½ at ELON TCU 2½ at MISSISSIPPI STATE at PITTSBURGH PK Miami at LONG BEACH STATE 3½ UC Davis Troy 1 at SOUTH ALABAMA at CHARLESTON (SC) 6½ Hofstra at TOWSON 11½ William & Mary at UTAH VALLEY 10 New Mexico State at HAMPTON 1 Stony Brook at DAYTON 8 Richmond Ball State 3½ at NORTHERN ILLINOIS Southeast Missouri State 4½ at EASTERN ILLINOIS at MARYLAND 9½ Nebraska at UT MARTIN 2 Southern Indiana at APPALACHIAN STATE 10½ Arkansas State at SANTA CLARA 12 Pacific at IDAHO 2½ Idaho State at EASTERN WASHINGTON 6½ Weber State Clemson 4½ at FLORIDA STATE Arizona 7 at WASHINGTON at SFA 1½ Seattle U at NORTH TEXAS 11 UTEP at TENNESSEE 7 Texas at VCU 10½ Saint Bonaventure at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 2 Western Michigan at ABILENE CHRISTIAN 3 Utah Tech Middle Tennessee 3½ at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL Utah State 5½ at FRESNO STATE at VALPARAISO 9 Evansville at VIRGINIA TECH 7 Syracuse at WRIGHT STATE 17½ Green Bay Gonzaga 11 at PORTLAND at MARSHALL 13 Georgia State at OREGON 2½ Utah at OKLAHOMA STATE 9 Ole Miss Kansas ½ at KENTUCKY at LOUISIANA 10 Georgia Southern Grand Canyon 3 at TARLETON STATE at INDIANA 3½ Ohio State at WASHINGTON STATE 2½ Arizona State at UMKC 5½ Denver at ORAL ROBERTS 19 Omaha at ST. THOMAS 8 South Dakota at BOISE STATE 10½ Colorado State at SAN DIEGO STATE 12½ San Jose State at UC IRVINE 15 CSU Northridge at PORTLAND STATE 1 Montana Saint Mary's (CA) 7½ at BYU CSU Fullerton 3 at CAL POLY at STANFORD 11 Cal at UNLV PK Nevada San Francisco 3 at SAN DIEGO Montana State 1½ at SACRAMENTO STATE Colorado 8 at OREGON STATE at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 9½ Pepperdine at HAWAII 13 CSU Bakersfield NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Denver at BROOKLYN PK (228) New York Chicago 2 (231) at ORLANDO at DETROIT 4 (OFF) Houston LA Clippers 1 (234) at ATLANTA Sacramento 3½ (OFF) at MINNESOTA Phoenix 6½ (231½) at SAN ANTONIO at NEW ORLEANS 4½ (232) Washington at BOSTON 7 (237) LA Lakers at UTAH OFF (OFF) Dallas at PORTLAND 4½ (OFF) Toronto NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 2½ 2½ (46½) San Francisco at KANSAS CITY 1½ 1½ (48) Cincinnati NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at COLORADO -245 St. Louis +198 Boston -150 at FLORIDA +125 at TAMPA BAY -212 Los Angeles +175 at WINNIPEG -225 Philadelphia +184 at PITTSBURGH -240 San Jose +195 at OTTAWA -192 Montreal +158 at N.Y ISLANDERS OFF Vegas OFF at MINNESOTA -194 Buffalo +160 at SEATTLE -245 Columbus +198 at EDMONTON -320 Chicago +255 at ANAHEIM -170 Arizona +140

