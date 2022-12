Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TULANE 10½ Fordham at GEORGETOWN 4½ South Carolina at NOTRE DAME 4½ Syracuse at VILLANOVA 2½ Oklahoma at TEMPLE 2 VCU Charleston (SC) 9½ at CITADEL Indiana State 6½ at MIAMI (OH) at VIRGINIA 19 Florida State at NORTHERN IOWA 12 Evansville at BUTLER 20½ Tennessee Tech CSU Bakersfield 2 at DARTMOUTH Toledo 1½ at GEORGE MASON Davidson 2 at DELAWARE at PENNSYLVANIA 5 La Salle at DUQUESNE 10 Ball State Saint Bonaventure 3 at BUFFALO at CLEVELAND STATE 2½ Detroit Mercy at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 9½ Oakland Troy 3½ at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE Oral Roberts 2 at TULSA at BYU 12 South Dakota UNC Greensboro 7½ at ELON at UTAH VALLEY 3½ Long Beach State at PORTLAND STATE 2 Air Force at WYOMING 4 Grand Canyon at SAINT LOUIS 8½ Southern Illinois Indiana 3½ at RUTGERS at DUKE 17 Boston College at LOYOLA CHICAGO 1½ DePaul at MARQUETTE 5½ Wisconsin at COLORADO STATE 14½ Northern Colorado Providence 4 at RHODE ISLAND at VANDERBILT 8½ Wofford at UCSB 9½ Pacific (CA) at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 6½ Robert Morris Yale 14 at STONY BROOK at XAVIER 3½ West Virginia Richmond 10 at WILLIAM & MARY at UMKC 8 Lindenwood at PEPPERDINE 11½ Northern Arizona at KANSAS STATE 6½ Wichita State Cal Baptist 6 at CAL POLY at UC IRVINE 7½ Fresno State at HOUSTON 9½ Saint Mary's (CA) UNLV 2½ at SAN DIEGO Nevada 3 at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (CA) NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Dallas 1½ (225) at NEW YORK at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Sacramento at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at TORONTO 10½ (216½) Orlando at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Houston at UTAH 3½ (225½) Portland College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at UTSA 7½ 8½ (69½) North Texas at USC 1 2½ (67½) Utah Saturday at TCU 2½ 1½ (61½) Kansas State Toledo 4½ 3 (54½) at OHIO at TROY 8½ 8½ (47½) Coastal Carolina at TULANE 3½ 3½ (56½) UCF at GEORGIA 16½ 17½ (51½) LSU at BOISE STATE 5½ 3½ (54½) Fresno State Clemson 6½ 7½ (63½) at NORTH CAROLINA at MICHIGAN 14 16½ (51½) Purdue Friday, Dec. 16 UAB 7½ 10½ (44½) Miami (OH) NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 7 8½ (39½) Denver Cleveland 5½ 7 (46½) at HOUSTON at PHILADELPHIA 6½ 4½ (44½) Tennessee Pittsburgh 1½ 1 (42½) at ATLANTA Washington 1 1½ (40) at NY GIANTS at DETROIT 1 1 (51½) Jacksonville Green Bay 2½ 3½ (44½) at CHICAGO at MINNESOTA 3½ 3 (44½) NY Jets at SAN FRANCISCO 4½ 3½ (46½) Miami Seattle 3 7 (40½) at LA RAMS Kansas City 3 2½ (52½) at CINCINNATI at LAS VEGAS 3 1 (49½) LA Chargers at DALLAS 8½ 10½ (43½) Indianapolis Monday at TAMPA BAY 6½ 3½ (40½) New Orleans NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MINNESOTA -295 Anaheim +235 New Jersey -225 at PHILADELPHIA +184 at BOSTON -160 Colorado +132 at OTTAWA -160 San Jose +130 at EDMONTON -245 Montreal +198 Vegas -152 at DETROIT +126 at PITTSBURGH -172 St. Louis +142 at TAMPA BAY -128 Toronto +106 at N.Y RANGERS -285 Chicago +225 at CALGARY -176 Washington +142 Florida -120 at SEATTLE +100 at VANCOUVER -210 Arizona +172 Carolina -125 at LOS ANGELES +104

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/