BC-Sports-Odds
NBA
Other news
Protesters angry after police shot a 17-year-old boy dead set cars and buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs.
The window for local, state and tribal governments to challenge their 2020 census figures closes after Friday, and with it the opportunity to correct mistakes in population totals that could cost them millions of dollars in federal funding.
New Zealand’s government says that from Saturday, it will be the first nation in the world to ban the thin plastic bags that supermarket customers use to collect their fruit and vegetables.
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.
|FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
|Miami;6½;(202);at;CLEVELAND
|at WASHINGTON;6;(230);Atlanta
|at CHARLOTTE;1½;(221½);Dallas
|at BROOKLYN;1;(229½);New;Orleans
|at BOSTON;6;(219½);Minnesota
|at MEMPHIS;6;(198½);Detroit
|at CHICAGO;2;(199);Orlando
|Philadelphia;5;(227½);at;PHOENIX
|Oklahoma City;6;(227½);at;LA;LAKERS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG
|at CINCINNATI;23;Tulane
|at MARYLAND;1½;Nebraska
|at XAVIER;3½;Seton;Hall
|at NORTH CAROLINA;16½;Harvard
|at WAKE FOREST;8;Cornell
|Drake;2½;at;EVANSVILLE
|Texas Tech;4½;at;WEST;VIRGINIA
|at BUTLER;8½;Georgetown
|at UCF;4½;Temple
|at BRADLEY;7½;N.;Iowa
|at VALPARAISO;2½;Illinois;St
|at SMU;14;East;Carolina
|at HOUSTON;10½;Tulsa
|at S. ILLINOIS;6;Missouri;St
|UCONN;3½;at;SOUTH;FLORIDA
|at VILLANOVA;12;Depaul
|at MICHIGAN ST;12½;Northwestern
|Iowa St;4½;at;OKLAHOMA;ST
|at KANSAS ST;2;Texas
|at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO;7½;Indiana;St
|at KANSAS;8;Oklahoma
|New Mexico;1;at;AIR;FORCE
|Boise St;4½;at;WYOMING
|Fresno St;14;at;SAN;JOSE;ST
|at UNLV;8½;Colorado;St
|at NEVADA;9½;Utah;St
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|Calgary;-172;at;DETROIT;+160
|Pittsburgh;-143;at;NY;RANGERS;+133
|Vancouver;-127;at;OTTAWA;+117
|at DALLAS;-165;New;Jersey;+155
|at ARIZONA;-110;Edmonton;+100
|San Jose;-121;at;COLORADO;+111
|FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG
|Championship Game;At;Santa;ClaraAlabama;(-9);-5½
NFL
|FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG
|at HOUSTON;3;2;(48);Indianapolis
|at DALLAS;1;1;(44);Seattle
|at BALTIMORE;1;2½;(41½);LA;Chargers
|at CHICAGO;4;6;(41);Philadelphia
Updated odds available at Pregame.com