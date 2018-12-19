BC-Sports-Odds
NBA
Other news
Protesters angry after police shot a 17-year-old boy dead set cars and buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs.
The window for local, state and tribal governments to challenge their 2020 census figures closes after Friday, and with it the opportunity to correct mistakes in population totals that could cost them millions of dollars in federal funding.
New Zealand’s government says that from Saturday, it will be the first nation in the world to ban the thin plastic bags that supermarket customers use to collect their fruit and vegetables.
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.
|FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA;13;(226);New;York
|San Antonio;2½;(208);at;ORLANDO
|at CHARLOTTE;13;(214½);Cleveland
|at BOSTON;11½;(221);Phoenix
|at TORONTO;5½;(208);Indiana
|at MINNESOTA;5;(218);Detroit
|at HOUSTON;11;(224);Washington
|Brooklyn;2;(213);at;CHICAGO
|at MILWAUKEE;8½;(231½);New;Orleans
|Golden State;3;(221½);at;UTAH
|at PORTLAND;6;(201);Memphis
|Oklahoma City;5;(235);at;SACRAMENTO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG
|Auburn;1½;at;NC;STATE
|at DAYTON;13;W.;Michigan
|at GEORGIA ST;12;UNC-Wilmington
|Penn St;5½;at;DUQUESNE
|Virginia;8½;at;SOUTH;CAROLINA
|UC Irvine;3;at;E.;MICHIGAN
|at TOLEDO;13;Cornell
|Old Dominion;4½;at;RICHMOND
|at MEMPHIS;14;UALR
|at KANSAS ST;13;Southern;Miss
|at TEXAS A&M;10½;Valparaiso
|at ARKANSAS;8½;Georgia;Tech
|at CINCINNATI;8;UCLA
|at FRESNO ST;9;California
|at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT;4½;Boise;St
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|at WASHINGTON;-133;Pittsburgh;+123
|at COLORADO;-153;Montreal;+143
|FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG
|Frisco Bowl
|At Frisco, TX
|Ohio;4½;2½;(52);San;Diego;St
|Gasparilla Bowl
|At Tampa, Fla.
|Marshall;3;2½;(51½);South;Florida
|Bahamas Bowl
|At Nassau, Bahamas
|Toledo;6;4½;(59½);FIU
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|At Boise, Idaho
|BYU;11;12;(49½);W.;Michigan
|Birmingham Bowl
|At Birmingham, Ala.
|Memphis;2½;3½;(73);Wake;Forest
|Armed Forces Bowl
|At Fort Worth, Texas
|Army;5;4½;(60);Houston
|Dollar General Bowl
|At Mobile, Ala.
|Buffalo;3;2;(50);Troy
|Hawaii Bowl
|At Honolulu
|at HAWAII;1½;PK;(61);Louisiana;Tech
|First Responder Bowl
|At Dallas
|Boise St;3½;2½;(55½);Boston;College
|Quick Lane Bowl
|At Detroit
|Georgia Tech;3½;5½;(58);Minnesota
|Cheez-It Bowl
|At Phoenix
|TCU;2;PK;(40);California
|Independence Bowl
|At Shreveport, La.
|Temple;3;4½;(54½);Duke
|Pinstripe Bowl
|At New York
|Miami;3;3½;(48);Wisconsin
|Texas Bowl
|At Houston
|Vanderbilt;6½;4;(55½);Baylor
|Music City Bowl
|At Nashville, Tenn.
|Auburn;5;3½;(55½);Purdue
|Camping World Bowl
|At Orlando, Fla.
|West Virginia;7;1½;(68);Syracuse
|Alamo Bowl
|At San Antonio, Texas
|Washington St;6½;3½;(54½);Iowa;St
|Arizona Bowl
|At Tucson, Ariz.
|Arkansas St;2;2;(58);Nevada
|Peach Bowl
|At Atlanta
|Michigan;6;7½;(50½);Florida
|Belk Bowl
|At Charlotte, N.C.
|South Carolina;6½;4½;(54½);Virginia
|Orange Bowl
|At Miami
|Alabama;14½;14;(79½);Oklahoma
|Cotton Bowl
|At Arlington, Texas
|Clemson;11;13½;(55);Notre;Dame
|Military Bowl
|At Annapolis, Md.
|Cincinnati;6½;5½;(53½);Virginia;Tech
|Sun Bowl
|At El Paso, Texas
|Stanford;6½;6½;(52);Pittsburgh
|Redbox Bowl
|At Santa Clara, Calif.
|Oregon;1½;3;(48);Michigan;St
|Liberty Bowl
|At Memphis, Tenn.
|Missouri;10;8;(74);Oklahoma;St
|Holiday Bowl
|At San Diego
|Utah;7½;7;(46);Northwestern
|Taxslayer Bowl
|At Jacksonville, Fla.
|Texas A&M;4½;6;(58½);NC;State
|Outback Bowl
|At Tampa, Fla.
|Mississippi St;5;7;(44);Iowa
|Citrus Bowl
|At Orlando, Fla.
|Penn St;4;6½;(47½);Kentucky
|Fiesta Bowl
|At Glendale, Ariz.
|LSU;8;7½;(55½);UCF
|Rose Bowl
|At Pasadena, Calif.
|Ohio State;5;6½;(58);Washington
|Sugar Bowl
|At New Orleans
|Georgia;10½;12½;(58);Texas
NFL
|FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG
|at TENNESSEE;10½;10;(37½);Washington
|at LA CHARGERS;5½;4½;(44½);Baltimore
|at DALLAS;7;7;(47);Tampa;Bay
|at NEW ENGLAND;12½;12½;(45);Buffalo
|at CAROLINA;5½;2½;(47½);Atlanta
|at MIAMI;4½;4½;(39);Jacksonville
|at INDIANAPOLIS;7½;9;(47);NY;Giants
|at PHILADELPHIA;+1½;2;(45½);Houston
|Minnesota;3½;5½;(43½);at;DETROIT
|at NY JETS;+3½;PK;(43½);Green;Bay
|at CLEVELAND;7½;7½;(44½);Cincinnati
|LA Rams;12½;14;(46½);at;ARIZONA
|Chicago;6½;4;(43);at;SAN;FRANCISCO
|at NEW ORLEANS;7;5½;(53½);Pittsburgh
|Kansas City;+2;2½;(53½);at;SEATTLE
|Denver;2½;2½;(44½);at;OAKLAND
