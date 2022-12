Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG North Carolina 5½ at PITTSBURGH Miami 2½ at NOTRE DAME at CLEMSON 2½ NC State NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Washington at TORONTO 2½ (OFF) Phoenix at ATLANTA 7 (OFF) LA Lakers at CHICAGO 7½ (229½) Detroit at MILWAUKEE 8 (226½) Minnesota at NEW ORLEANS 2 (226) Philadelphia at DENVER 5½ (OFF) Miami Portland 3½ (OFF) at GOLDEN STATE at SACRAMENTO 3 (239) Utah College Football Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Florida State 7 10½ (66½) Oklahoma Texas 3½ 3 (65½) Washington Friday NC State 2½ 1½ (45½) Maryland UCLA 3½ 7½ (54½) Pittsburgh Notre Dame 4½ 3½ (50½) South Carolina Ohio 3½ 2½ (41½) Wyoming Clemson 5½ 5½ (63½) Tennessee Saturday Iowa 1½ 2½ (31½) Kentucky Alabama 4½ 6½ (55½) Kansas State Michigan 9½ 7½ (58½) TCU Georgia 6½ 6½ (62½) Ohio State Monday Mississippi State 1½ 1½ (45½) Illinois USC 1½ 1½ (62½) Tulane LSU 5½ 14½ (55½) Purdue Utah 1½ 2½ (52½) Penn State NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Dallas 3 14 (40½) at TENNESSEE Sunday at NEW ENGLAND 2½ 2½ (41½) Miami at NY GIANTS 3 5½ (38½) Indianapolis Jacksonville 5½ 4 (43½) at HOUSTON at ATLANTA 3 3 (42½) Arizona at PHILADELPHIA 5½ 6½ (42½) New Orleans at DETROIT 6½ 6 (52½) Chicago at KANSAS CITY 10 12½ (44½) Denver at TAMPA BAY 7 3 (40½) Carolina at WASHINGTON 1½ 1½ (40½) Cleveland San Francisco 5½ 9½ (41½) at LAS VEGAS NY Jets 1½ 1½ (41½) at SEATTLE at LA CHARGERS 7 6½ (42½) LA Rams at GREEN BAY 2½ 3 (48½) Minnesota at BALTIMORE 3½ 2½ (35½) Pittsburgh Monday Buffalo 2½ 1½ (49½) at CINCINNATI NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Nashville -154 at ANAHEIM +128 at PITTSBURGH -130 New Jersey +108 at CAROLINA -182 Florida +146 at SEATTLE -115 Edmonton -104

