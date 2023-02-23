Sports Betting Line

AP NEWS
February 22, 2023 GMT
College Basketball
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at NORTH DAKOTA 3 Western Illinois
at SACRED HEART Saint Francis (BKN)
at DREXEL Northeastern
at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL PK UTEP
Wright State 2 at OAKLAND
North Texas at CHARLOTTE
at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 20 UTSA
at DETROIT MERCY Northern Kentucky
at CHARLESTON (SC) Towson
Delaware at N.C. A&amp;T
at SAINT MARY'S (CA) 19 Pacific
at SANTA CLARA 11 Pepperdine
at UC IRVINE 13½ UCSD
at CSU NORTHRIDGE 1 CSU Bakersfield
at UCSB 5 Long Beach State
UCLA 7 at UTAH
at GONZAGA 21 San Diego
at STANFORD 1 Washington State
at SAN FRANCISCO 8 Portland
at HAWAII UC Riverside
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND (223) Denver
Boston (234) at INDIANA
at ORLANDO (226½) Detroit
at TORONTO (225½) New Orleans
at PHILADELPHIA 4 (229) Memphis
at DALLAS 13½ (235) San Antonio
at UTAH 2 (239½) Oklahoma City
at SACRAMENTO (239½) Portland
at LA LAKERS (238) Golden State
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at WASHINGTON -275 Anaheim +220
Minnesota -196 at COLUMBUS +160
Edmonton -115 at PITTSBURGH -105
at TAMPA BAY -230 Buffalo +188
at NEW JERSEY -146 Los Angeles +122
New York -162 at DETROIT +134
at ST. LOUIS -120 Vancouver +100
at VEGAS -156 Calgary +130
Boston -172 at SEATTLE +142
Nashville -134 at SAN JOSE +112

