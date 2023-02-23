Sports Betting Line
|College Basketball
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at NORTH DAKOTA
|3
|Western
|Illinois
|at SACRED HEART
|7½
|Saint
|Francis
|(BKN)
|at DREXEL
|5½
|Northeastern
|at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL
|PK
|UTEP
|Wright State
|2
|at
|OAKLAND
|North Texas
|2½
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|at FLORIDA ATLANTIC
|20
|UTSA
|at DETROIT MERCY
|1½
|Northern
|Kentucky
|at CHARLESTON (SC)
|8½
|Towson
|Delaware
|2½
|at
|N.C.
|A&T
|at SAINT MARY'S (CA)
|19
|Pacific
|at SANTA CLARA
|11
|Pepperdine
|at UC IRVINE
|13½
|UCSD
|at CSU NORTHRIDGE
|1
|CSU
|Bakersfield
|at UCSB
|5
|Long
|Beach
|State
|UCLA
|7
|at
|UTAH
|at GONZAGA
|21
|San
|Diego
|at STANFORD
|1
|Washington
|State
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|8
|Portland
|at HAWAII
|4½
|UC
|Riverside
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|2½
|(223)
|Denver
|Boston
|8½
|(234)
|at
|INDIANA
|at ORLANDO
|6½
|(226½)
|Detroit
|at TORONTO
|5½
|(225½)
|New
|Orleans
|at PHILADELPHIA
|4
|(229)
|Memphis
|at DALLAS
|13½
|(235)
|San
|Antonio
|at UTAH
|2
|(239½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at SACRAMENTO
|5½
|(239½)
|Portland
|at LA LAKERS
|5½
|(238)
|Golden
|State
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at WASHINGTON
|-275
|Anaheim
|+220
|Minnesota
|-196
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+160
|Edmonton
|-115
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|-105
|at TAMPA BAY
|-230
|Buffalo
|+188
|at NEW JERSEY
|-146
|Los
|Angeles
|+122
|New York
|-162
|at
|DETROIT
|+134
|at ST. LOUIS
|-120
|Vancouver
|+100
|at VEGAS
|-156
|Calgary
|+130
|Boston
|-172
|at
|SEATTLE
|+142
|Nashville
|-134
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+112
