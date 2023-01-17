AP NEWS
BC-Sports-Odds

January 17, 2023 GMT

BC-Sports-Odds

Sports Betting Line

Eds: Will update later with College odds

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK;6;(OFF);Washington
at DALLAS;OFF;(232½);Atlanta
Miami;1½;(223);at;NEW;ORLEANS
at OKLAHOMA CITY;4;(241);Indiana
at MEMPHIS;6½;(OFF);Cleveland
Charlotte;3;(OFF);at;HOUSTON
at UTAH;OFF;(OFF);LA;Clippers
at DENVER;8;(OFF);Minnesota
Sacramento;3;(246);at;LA;LAKERS
FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY;8½;8½;(52½);Jacksonville
at PHILADELPHIA;7;7½;(48½);NY;Giants

Sunday

at BUFFALO;4;4½;(48½);Cincinnati
at SAN FRANCISCO;4;3½;(46½);Dallas

NHL

Wednesday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
Pittsburgh;-120;at;OTTAWA;+100
Boston;-166;at;N.Y;ISLANDERS+138
at CALGARY;-134;Colorado;+112
Dallas;-164;at;SAN;JOSE;+136
Tampa Bay;-192;at;VANCOUVER;+158

