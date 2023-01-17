BC-Sports-Odds

Sports Betting Line

College Basketball

Wednesday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG UConn;4½;at;SETON;HALL Cincinnati;3½;at;SOUTH;FLORIDA Pittsburgh;10½;at;LOUISVILLE at WEST VIRGINIA;1½;TCU Auburn;5½;at;LSU at VIRGINIA;7½;Virginia;Tech at TEXAS A&M;4½;Florida SMU;2½;at;TULSA at DRAKE;7½;Missouri;State at NORTHERN IOWA;8½;Illinois;State Xavier;8½;at;DEPAUL at MISSOURI;1½;Arkansas at OKLAHOMA STATE;2½;Oklahoma at MARQUETTE;5½;Providence

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG at NEW YORK;6;(OFF);Washington at DALLAS;3½;(232½);Atlanta Miami;1;(221½);at;NEW;ORLEANS at OKLAHOMA CITY;4;(241);Indiana at MEMPHIS;6½;(OFF);Cleveland Charlotte;3;(OFF);at;HOUSTON at UTAH;OFF;(OFF);LA;Clippers at DENVER;8;(OFF);Minnesota Sacramento;3½;(245½);at;LA;LAKERS FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY;8½;8½;(52½);Jacksonville at PHILADELPHIA;7;7½;(48½);NY;Giants

Sunday

at BUFFALO;4;4½;(48½);Cincinnati at SAN FRANCISCO;4;3½;(46½);Dallas

NHL

Wednesday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line Pittsburgh;-120;at;OTTAWA;+100 Boston;-166;at;N.Y;ISLANDERS+138 at CALGARY;-134;Colorado;+112 Dallas;-164;at;SAN;JOSE;+136 Tampa Bay;-188;at;VANCOUVER;+155

