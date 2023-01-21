AP NEWS
BC-Sports-Odds

January 21, 2023

BC-Sports-Odds

Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
at DALLAS;2;(OFF);LA;Clippers
at MIAMI;6½;(OFF);New;Orleans
at TORONTO;2;(OFF);New;York
at PHOENIX;OFF;(OFF);Memphis
at DENVER;OFF;(OFF);Oklahoma;City
at GOLDEN STATE;7;(OFF);Brooklyn
at PORTLAND;4;(OFF);LA;Lakers
FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA;7;7½;(48½);NY;Giants

Sunday

at BUFFALO;4;5½;(48½);Cincinnati
at SAN FRANCISCO;4;3½;(46½);Dallas

NHL

Sunday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
at NEW JERSEY;-146;Pittsburgh;+122
Los Angeles;-210;at;CHICAGO;+172
Winnipeg;-164;at;PHILADELPHIA;+134
at BOSTON;-320;San;Jose;+255
Vegas;-192;at;ARIZONA;+155

