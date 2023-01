Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Charleston (SC) 9½ at N.C. A&T Villanova 8 at GEORGETOWN at DAVIDSON 4½ Loyola Chicago at MICHIGAN 2½ Penn State at OKLAHOMA 3½ Iowa State at TULANE 13 Tulsa UCF 5½ at EAST CAROLINA UNC Wilmington 11½ at ELON at FURMAN 13 Citadel at RHODE ISLAND 1 Fordham at DUQUESNE 1½ VCU at EAST TENNESSEE STATE 6 Western Carolina at MERCER 2½ Wofford at UNC GREENSBORO 1½ Chattanooga George Mason 1 at SAINT BONAVENTURE Duke 3½ at NC STATE at RICHMOND 8½ George Washington at SOUTH FLORIDA 1 Temple Northern Iowa 3½ at VALPARAISO at SAMFORD 13 VMI at SFA 2 New Mexico State at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 1 Drake Indiana State 6 at ILLINOIS STATE at MISSOURI STATE 15½ Evansville Belmont 4 at UIC Bradley 4 at MURRAY STATE UConn 6 at PROVIDENCE at LITTLE ROCK 6 Lindenwood at BUTLER 10 DePaul Illinois 1½ at NORTHWESTERN at VIRGINIA TECH 6 Clemson at BAYLOR 5½ TCU at NEVADA 5½ Colorado State NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Memphis 6 (OFF) at CHARLOTTE at ORLANDO 2 (230) Oklahoma City at PHILADELPHIA 7½ (232) Indiana at CLEVELAND 4½ (OFF) Phoenix at NEW YORK 9 (228) San Antonio at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Milwaukee Brooklyn 4½ (235½) at CHICAGO at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Portland at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Houston at SACRAMENTO 1 (244) Atlanta Miami 3½ (OFF) at LA LAKERS at GOLDEN STATE 6½ (OFF) Detroit College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia 14½ 13½ (62½) TCU NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 9½ 7½ (52½) at LAS VEGAS at JACKSONVILLE 5½ 6½ (39½) Tennessee Sunday Minnesota 2½ 4 (45½) at CHICAGO at CINCINNATI 7 6½ (42½) Baltimore at INDIANAPOLIS 2½ 2½ (38½) Houston at ATLANTA 7 4 (40½) Tampa Bay at BUFFALO 8½ 7½ (42½) New England at MIAMI 3 1 (38½) NY Jets at NEW ORLEANS 3½ 3½ (41½) Carolina at PITTSBURGH 2½ 2½ (39½) Cleveland LA Chargers 3 3 (40) at DENVER at PHILADELPHIA 14 14 (42½) NY Giants Dallas 6½ 5½ (41½) at WASHINGTON at SAN FRANCISCO 13 14 (40½) Arizona at SEATTLE 4½ 6½ (41½) LA Rams at GREEN BAY 4½ 4½ (49½) Detroit NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line New Jersey -156 at DETROIT +130 at MINNESOTA -120 Tampa Bay +100 Dallas -184 at ANAHEIM +152

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/