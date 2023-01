Sports Betting Line

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 11 (OFF) at SAN ANTONIO at DALLAS 7 (OFF) New Orleans at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Utah at GOLDEN STATE 5½ (OFF) Orlando at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) LA Lakers College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia 14½ 12½ (62½) TCU NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 9½ 9½ (52½) at LAS VEGAS at JACKSONVILLE 5½ 6½ (38½) Tennessee Sunday Minnesota 2½ 5½ (42½) at CHICAGO at CINCINNATI 7 9½ (39½) Baltimore at INDIANAPOLIS 2½ 2½ (38) Houston at ATLANTA 7 4½ (40½) Tampa Bay at BUFFALO 8½ 7 (43½) New England at MIAMI 3 3 (37½) NY Jets at NEW ORLEANS 3½ 3½ (41½) Carolina at PITTSBURGH 2½ 2½ (40½) Cleveland at DENVER 3 3 (39½) LA Chargers at PHILADELPHIA 14 14 (43½) NY Giants Dallas 6½ 7 (40½) at WASHINGTON at SAN FRANCISCO 13 14 (39½) Arizona at SEATTLE 4½ 6 (41½) LA Rams at GREEN BAY 4½ 4½ (49½) Detroit NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at NEW JERSEY -132 N.Y Rangers +110 Carolina -295 at COLUMBUS +235 at TORONTO -275 Detroit +220 at OTTAWA -118 Seattle -102 Minnesota -122 at BUFFALO +102 St. Louis -160 at MONTREAL +132 at EDMONTON -115 Colorado -104 at VEGAS -152 Los Angeles +126 Boston -240 at SAN JOSE +195

