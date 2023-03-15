Sports Betting Line

AP NEWS
March 15, 2023 GMT
College Basketball
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at TEXAS SOUTHERN Fairleigh Dickinson
at OKLAHOMA STATE Youngstown State
at CLEMSON 15½ Morehead State
at FLORIDA UCF
at NORTH TEXAS 16½ Alcorn State
at CINCINNATI Virginia Tech
Santa Clara at SAM HOUSTON
at ARIZONA STATE Nevada
at NEW MEXICO Utah Valley
at OREGON UC Irvine
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
at MIAMI (220) Memphis
Boston (234½) at MINNESOTA
Sacramento 1 (238) at CHICAGO
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) LA Lakers
at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Dallas
at LA CLIPPERS (234) Golden State
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at WASHINGTON -115 Buffalo -104
at TORONTO -152 Colorado +126
Minnesota -160 at ST. LOUIS +132
New York -196 at ANAHEIM +162

