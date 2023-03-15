Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TEXAS SOUTHERN 2½ Fairleigh Dickinson at OKLAHOMA STATE 5½ Youngstown State at CLEMSON 15½ Morehead State at FLORIDA 2½ UCF at NORTH TEXAS 16½ Alcorn State at CINCINNATI 5½ Virginia Tech Santa Clara 4½ at SAM HOUSTON at ARIZONA STATE 2½ Nevada at NEW MEXICO 5½ Utah Valley at OREGON 7½ UC Irvine NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Philadelphia at MIAMI 3½ (220) Memphis Boston 4½ (234½) at MINNESOTA Sacramento 1 (238) at CHICAGO at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) LA Lakers at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Dallas at LA CLIPPERS 2½ (234) Golden State NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON -115 Buffalo -104 at TORONTO -152 Colorado +126 Minnesota -160 at ST. LOUIS +132 New York -196 at ANAHEIM +162

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/