Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at COASTAL CAROLINA 1½ Arkansas State Marquette 8½ at BUTLER at SYRACUSE 7½ Georgia Tech at WAKE FOREST 8½ Boston College at DAYTON 13½ La Salle at BOWLING GREEN 3½ Eastern Michigan at WESTERN MICHIGAN 1½ Miami (OH) at DUKE 4½ NC State at VIRGINIA 6½ Clemson at EASTERN KENTUCKY 6½ North Alabama at STETSON 2½ Lipscomb at INDIANA 5½ Iowa at AMERICAN 4½ Bucknell at LOYOLA (MD) 4½ Holy Cross at ROBERT MORRIS 14½ IUPUI at WRIGHT STATE 20½ Green Bay at DETROIT MERCY 5½ Purdue Fort Wayne Florida 1½ at GEORGIA Toledo 15½ at CENTRAL MICHIGAN at KENT STATE 8½ Ohio at AKRON 7½ Ball State at VCU 6½ Saint Louis Buffalo 1½ at NORTHERN ILLINOIS at TEXAS STATE 4½ Georgia State Villanova 1½ at SETON HALL Virginia Tech 10½ at LOUISVILLE at BOISE STATE ½ San Diego State Texas A&M 5½ at OLE MISS Michigan State 3½ at NEBRASKA at TENNESSEE 7½ Arkansas at KANSAS 9½ Texas Tech at MISSISSIPPI STATE 15½ South Carolina at NEW MEXICO 8½ Fresno State at SAN JOSE STATE 3½ Colorado State NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MEMPHIS 5 (OFF) LA Lakers at TORONTO 4 (OFF) Chicago at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Washington at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Sacramento Denver 10 (OFF) at HOUSTON at DALLAS 6½ (236) Indiana at UTAH 10 (238½) San Antonio at LA CLIPPERS 7 (OFF) Minnesota at GOLDEN STATE 3 (OFF) Portland NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at TAMPA BAY -172 Florida +142 at OTTAWA -137 Detroit +112 at BUFFALO -210 Columbus +172 Seattle -154 at ST. LOUIS +128 at WINNIPEG -144 Los Angeles +120 at MINNESOTA -137 N.Y Islanders +114 at NASHVILLE OFF Pittsburgh OFF at ARIZONA -176 Chicago +150 Boston -118 at CALGARY -101 at SAN JOSE -157 Montreal +135

