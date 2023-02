Sports Betting Line

College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at UCF 3½ Cincinnati at NC STATE 1½ North Carolina at PURDUE 12½ Ohio State at DETROIT MERCY 18 IUPUI Bradley 1½ at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS at SAINT BONAVENTURE 4½ George Washington at TEMPLE 14 Tulsa Niagara 1 at MARIST at MOUNT ST. MARY'S 2½ Canisius Wright State 1½ at PURDUE FORT WAYNE at FAIRFIELD 5½ Manhattan at CLEVELAND STATE 2½ Northern Kentucky at UIC 1 Valparaiso at HOUSTON 13½ Memphis at SMU 5½ East Carolina at BUTLER 6½ Georgetown at DRAKE 7½ Belmont Maryland 6½ at NEBRASKA at FURMAN 13½ East Tennessee State Iowa 1 at NORTHWESTERN at WASHINGTON STATE PK Oregon at BOISE STATE 7½ UNLV FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MINNESOTA -188 Nashville +152 at OTTAWA -156 St. Louis +130 at COLORADO -118 Edmonton -102 Toronto -285 at CHICAGO +230 at NEW JERSEY -132 Winnipeg +110 at ARIZONA -134 Columbus +112

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/