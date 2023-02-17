BC-Sports-Odds
Sports Betting Line
College Basketball
Saturday
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA;4½;Illinois
|at WEST VIRGINIA;7½;Texas;Tech
|Tennessee;3;at;KENTUCKY
|at KANSAS STATE;2;Iowa;State
|at TCU;4;Oklahoma;State
|at KANSAS;5;Baylor
|Miami (OH);3½;at;NORTHERN;ILLINOIS
|at VIRGINIA TECH;3½;Pittsburgh
|Texas A&M;1;at;MISSOURI
|Duke;1;at;SYRACUSE
|Creighton;7;at;ST.;JOHN'S;(NY)
|at MICHIGAN;1½;Michigan;State
|Auburn;4;at;VANDERBILT
NHL
Saturday
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
|Colorado;-172;at;ST.;LOUIS;+142
|Florida;-130;at;NASHVILLE;+106
|at BOSTON;-220;N.Y;Islanders;+180
|at PITTSBURGH;OFF;New;Jersey;OFF
|at DALLAS;-265;Columbus;+215
|at TORONTO;-420;Montreal;+320
|at CAROLINA;-192;Washington;+158
|at CALGARY;OFF;N.Y;Rangers;OFF
|at VANCOUVER;OFF;Philadelphia;OFF
|at VEGAS;OFF;Tampa;Bay;OFF
|at LOS ANGELES;OFF;Arizona;OFF
|at SAN JOSE;OFF;Buffalo;OFF
|at SEATTLE;OFF;Detroit;OFF
