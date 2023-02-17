AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

BC-Sports-Odds

February 17, 2023 GMT

BC-Sports-Odds

Sports Betting Line

Eds: Will update

College Basketball

Saturday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG
at INDIANA;4½;Illinois
at WEST VIRGINIA;7½;Texas;Tech
Tennessee;3;at;KENTUCKY
at KANSAS STATE;2;Iowa;State
at TCU;4;Oklahoma;State
at KANSAS;5;Baylor
Miami (OH);3½;at;NORTHERN;ILLINOIS
at VIRGINIA TECH;3½;Pittsburgh
Texas A&amp;M;1;at;MISSOURI
Duke;1;at;SYRACUSE
Creighton;7;at;ST.;JOHN'S;(NY)
at MICHIGAN;1½;Michigan;State
Auburn;4;at;VANDERBILT

NHL

Saturday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;Line
Colorado;-172;at;ST.;LOUIS;+142
Florida;-130;at;NASHVILLE;+106
at BOSTON;-220;N.Y;Islanders;+180
at PITTSBURGH;OFF;New;Jersey;OFF
at DALLAS;-265;Columbus;+215
at TORONTO;-420;Montreal;+320
at CAROLINA;-192;Washington;+158
at CALGARY;OFF;N.Y;Rangers;OFF
at VANCOUVER;OFF;Philadelphia;OFF
at VEGAS;OFF;Tampa;Bay;OFF
at LOS ANGELES;OFF;Arizona;OFF
at SAN JOSE;OFF;Buffalo;OFF
at SEATTLE;OFF;Detroit;OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.