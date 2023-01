Sports Betting Line

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Toronto Brooklyn 5½ (OFF) at SAN ANTONIO at DENVER 8½ (OFF) Portland at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Philadelphia FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 8½ 8½ (51½) Jacksonville at PHILADELPHIA 7 7½ (48½) NY Giants Sunday at BUFFALO 4 4½ (50½) Cincinnati NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at TORONTO OFF Florida OFF at MONTREAL OFF Winnipeg OFF at WASHINGTON OFF Minnesota OFF at PHILADELPHIA OFF Anaheim OFF at NASHVILLE OFF Columbus OFF at CHICAGO OFF Buffalo OFF at ARIZONA OFF Detroit OFF at EDMONTON OFF Seattle OFF

