Sports Betting Line

NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 6½ 6½ (34½) Atlanta Detroit 2½ 2½ (43½) at CAROLINA at MINNESOTA 4 3½ (49½) NY Giants at TENNESSEE 8½ 3½ (35½) Houston Buffalo 10 8½ (40½) at CHICAGO Cincinnati 3 3 (41½) at NEW ENGLAND at KANSAS CITY 9½ 10 (49½) Seattle at CLEVELAND 3 2½ (32½) New Orleans at SAN FRANCISCO 6½ 7 (37½) Washington at DALLAS 1 4 (47½) Philadelphia at PITTSBURGH 1 2½ (38½) Las Vegas Sunday at MIAMI 4½ 3½ (49½) Green Bay Denver 2½ 3 (36½) at LA RAMS Tampa Bay 3 8 (39½) at ARIZONA Monday LA Chargers 3 4½ (45½) at INDIANAPOLIS

