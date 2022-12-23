Sports Betting Line

AP NEWS
December 23, 2022 GMT
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at BALTIMORE (34½) Atlanta
Detroit (43½) at CAROLINA
at MINNESOTA 4 (49½) NY Giants
at TENNESSEE (35½) Houston
Buffalo 10 (40½) at CHICAGO
Cincinnati 3 3 (41½) at NEW ENGLAND
at KANSAS CITY 10 (49½) Seattle
at CLEVELAND 3 (32½) New Orleans
at SAN FRANCISCO 7 (37½) Washington
at DALLAS 1 4 (47½) Philadelphia
at PITTSBURGH 1 (38½) Las Vegas
Sunday
at MIAMI (49½) Green Bay
Denver 3 (36½) at LA RAMS
Tampa Bay 3 8 (39½) at ARIZONA
Monday
LA Chargers 3 (45½) at INDIANAPOLIS

