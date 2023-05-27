AP NEWS
    Friday’s Scores

    The Associated PressMay 27, 2023 GMT

    Girls Softball

    OHSAA Softball Championships

    Division I

    Regional Final

    Austintown Fitch 11, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 1

    Lebanon 7, Fairfield 0

    Pataskala Watkins Memorial 6, Marysville 0

    Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7, Holland Springfield 3

    Division II

    Regional Final

    Canfield 2, Alliance Marlington 1

    Greenville 5, Spring. Kenton Ridge 2

    Tallmadge 10, Maumee 5

    Division III

    Regional Final

    Canfield South Range 8, Warren Champion 4

    Wheelersburg 13, S. Webster 0

    Division IV

    Regional Final

    Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 13, Edgerton 2

    Gibsonburg 5, Viena Mathews 2

    Portsmouth Notre Dame 8, Strasburg-Franklin 4

    Rockford Parkway 10, Covington 3

