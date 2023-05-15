May 15, 2023 GMT
Monday’s Scores
Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Region 1
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 5, Painesville Riverside 3
Grafton Midview 11, Brunswick 9
Massillon Jackson 2, Stow-Munroe Falls 1
Region 2
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 10, North Olmsted 0
North Ridgeville 13, Wooster 3
Division II
Region 7
Athens 4, Circleville Logan Elm 3
New Concord John Glenn 10, Martins Ferry 0
Division III
Region 11
Wheelersburg 10, Bidwell River Valley 1
Region 12
Division IV
Region 13
Viena Mathews 3, New Middletown Spring. 0
Region 14
Van Wert Lincolnview 12, Continental 2
Region 16
Rockford Parkway 4, St. Henry 2