Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressMay 15, 2023 GMT

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division I

Region 1

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 5, Painesville Riverside 3

Grafton Midview 11, Brunswick 9

Massillon Jackson 2, Stow-Munroe Falls 1

Region 2

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 10, North Olmsted 0

North Ridgeville 13, Wooster 3

Division II

Region 7

Athens 4, Circleville Logan Elm 3

New Concord John Glenn 10, Martins Ferry 0

Division III

Region 11

Wheelersburg 10, Bidwell River Valley 1

Region 12

Division IV

Region 13

Viena Mathews 3, New Middletown Spring. 0

Region 14

Van Wert Lincolnview 12, Continental 2

Region 16

Rockford Parkway 4, St. Henry 2

