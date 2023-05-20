AP NEWS
    Friday’s Scores

    The Associated PressMay 20, 2023 GMT

    Girls Softball

    OHSAA Softball Championshipsn

    Division II

    Bryan 6, Lima Bath 0

    Maumee 6, Tontogany Otsego 5

    Ontario 5, Clyde 0

    Region 8n

    Marengo Highland 5, Plain City Jonathan Alder 3

    Division III

    Region 10

    Defiance Tinora 14, Pemberville Eastwood 4

    Johnstown 1, Howard E. Knox 0

    Region 11

    Frankfort Adena at S. Webster, ppd. to May 22.

    Portsmouth W. at Ironton, ppd. to May 21.

    Wheelersburg at Wellston, ppd. to May 21.

    Region 12

    West Jefferson 9, Richwood N. Union 1

    Division IV

    Region 15

    Manchester at Willow Wood Symmes Valley, ppd. to May 22.

    Newark Cath. 13, Danville 2

    Portsmouth Notre Dame at Racine Southern, ppd. to May 22.

