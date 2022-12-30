Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Augusta 88, Carroll Co. 69
Avon, Ind. 63, Betsy Layne 48
Ballard Memorial 76, Mounds Meridian, Ill. 45
Bishop England, S.C. 56, Lawrence Co. 36
Blue Ridge School, Va. 57, Perry Co. Central 54
Butler Co. 61, Hart Co. 46
Clay Co. 68, Logan Co. 61
Conner 66, Dublin Jerome, Ohio 57
Dorman, S.C. 71, George Rogers Clark 62
Fleming Co. 57, Meade Co. 53
Greenwood 66, Muhlenberg County 43
Huntington, W.Va. 72, Floyd Central 71
Knoxville Catholic, Tenn. 83, Lou. Doss 63
Lockland, Ohio 73, Ludlow 64
Lyon Co. 73, Lexington Catholic 53
Mercer Co. 83, Knox Central 28
Milford, Ohio 50, Ryle 44
Newport 65, Corbin 52
Pulaski Co. 77, Perry, Ohio 56
Scott 78, St. Henry 69
Union Co. 69, Dawson Springs 63
University Heights 66, Evansville Bosse, Ind. 59
Washington Co. 54, Boyle Co. 51
Wolfe Co. 83, Cumberland Co. 79
Ripley Holiday Classic=
RULH, Ohio 67, St. Patrick 17
___
