Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augusta 88, Carroll Co. 69

Avon, Ind. 63, Betsy Layne 48

Ballard Memorial 76, Mounds Meridian, Ill. 45

Bishop England, S.C. 56, Lawrence Co. 36

Blue Ridge School, Va. 57, Perry Co. Central 54

Butler Co. 61, Hart Co. 46

Clay Co. 68, Logan Co. 61

Conner 66, Dublin Jerome, Ohio 57

Dorman, S.C. 71, George Rogers Clark 62

Fleming Co. 57, Meade Co. 53

Greenwood 66, Muhlenberg County 43

Huntington, W.Va. 72, Floyd Central 71

Knoxville Catholic, Tenn. 83, Lou. Doss 63

Lockland, Ohio 73, Ludlow 64

Lyon Co. 73, Lexington Catholic 53

Mercer Co. 83, Knox Central 28

Milford, Ohio 50, Ryle 44

Newport 65, Corbin 52

Pulaski Co. 77, Perry, Ohio 56

Scott 78, St. Henry 69

Union Co. 69, Dawson Springs 63

University Heights 66, Evansville Bosse, Ind. 59

Washington Co. 54, Boyle Co. 51

Wolfe Co. 83, Cumberland Co. 79

Ripley Holiday Classic=

RULH, Ohio 67, St. Patrick 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

