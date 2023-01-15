AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 15, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Batavia Clermont NE, Ohio 63, Cambridge City 62

Christian Co., Ky. 66, Castle 59

E. Central 46, Franklin Co. 34

Evansville Bosse 70, Rock Creek Academy 68

Evansville Central 51, Robinson, Ill. 45

Evansville Harrison 71, Springfield Southeast, Ill. 54

Gary 21st Century 76, Michigan City Marquette 65

Hauser 72, Morristown 36

Hopkinsville, Ky. 99, Evansville Bosse 59

Indiana Deaf 59, Alabama School for the Deaf, Ala. 32

Lakeland Christian 31, S. Bend Trinity 28

Madison Shawe 55, Cornerstone Christian, Ky. 48

N. Central (Farmersburg) 56, Vincennes Rivet 25

S. Bend Washington 49, Valparaiso 40

Shelbyville 58, Pendleton Hts. 55

Tolono Unity, Ill. 52, Ev. Day 40

Warsaw 62, Peru 52

Whiting 56, S. Central (Union Mills) 50

Allen County Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Adams Central 59, Woodlan 48, OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

