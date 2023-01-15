Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Batavia Clermont NE, Ohio 63, Cambridge City 62
Christian Co., Ky. 66, Castle 59
E. Central 46, Franklin Co. 34
Evansville Bosse 70, Rock Creek Academy 68
Evansville Central 51, Robinson, Ill. 45
Evansville Harrison 71, Springfield Southeast, Ill. 54
Gary 21st Century 76, Michigan City Marquette 65
Hauser 72, Morristown 36
Hopkinsville, Ky. 99, Evansville Bosse 59
Indiana Deaf 59, Alabama School for the Deaf, Ala. 32
Lakeland Christian 31, S. Bend Trinity 28
Madison Shawe 55, Cornerstone Christian, Ky. 48
N. Central (Farmersburg) 56, Vincennes Rivet 25
S. Bend Washington 49, Valparaiso 40
Shelbyville 58, Pendleton Hts. 55
Tolono Unity, Ill. 52, Ev. Day 40
Warsaw 62, Peru 52
Whiting 56, S. Central (Union Mills) 50
Allen County Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Adams Central 59, Woodlan 48, OT
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/