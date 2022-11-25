Bowling Green hosts Southern Indiana following Swope’s 21-point performance

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-3) at Bowling Green Falcons (2-3)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits the Bowling Green Falcons after Isaiah Swope scored 21 points in Southern Indiana’s 80-66 loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Falcons have gone 1-0 at home. Bowling Green ranks ninth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 76.6 points while holding opponents to 49.1% shooting.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 0-3 away from home. Southern Indiana leads the OVC shooting 42.5% from deep. AJ Smith leads the Screaming Eagles shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 7.4 points. Leon Ayers III is shooting 45.7% and averaging 19.0 points for Bowling Green.

Jelani Simmons is shooting 54.7% and averaging 14.4 points for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 11.6 points for Southern Indiana.

