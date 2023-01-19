Northwestern-Iowa basketball game rescheduled for Jan. 31

AP NEWS
January 19, 2023 GMT
Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson (34) dunks against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa men’s basketball game against Northwestern has been rescheduled for Jan. 31 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the schools announced Thursday.

The game originally was to be played Wednesday in Iowa City but was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

All distributed tickets for the Northwestern-Iowa contest will be valid for the new date.

Northwestern is scheduled to play at home against Wisconsin on Saturday. Iowa plays at Ohio State on Saturday.

