AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 11, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augusta 55, Russell 47

Betsy Layne 78, Knott Co. Central 41

Boyd Co. 79, Pikeville 69

Campbell Co. 88, Newport Central Catholic 61

Cin. Elder, Ohio 53, Conner 42

Cin. Taft, Ohio 64, North Oldham 58

Collins 59, Walton-Verona 40

Cooper 73, Linton, Ind. 61

East Jessamine 75, Trinity Christian 43

George Rogers Clark 70, Ashland Blazer 57

Green Co. 64, Bardstown 58

Henderson Co. 63, Rossview, Tenn. 57

Jenkins 82, Abingdon ACTS, Va. 56

Lex. Lafayette 59, Franklin Co. 56

Lex. Sayre 78, Glasgow 50

Lexington Catholic 63, Lou. Doss 62

Lloyd Memorial 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, Ohio 42

Logan Co. 64, Foundation Christian 29

Lou. DeSales 62, Simon Kenton 49

Lou. Eastern 64, South Oldham 60

Lou. Fairdale 70, Greenwood 58

Martin County 63, Hazard 57

Mercer Co. 81, Pendleton Co. 54

Morgan Co. 74, Powell Co. 60

Nicholas Co. 78, RULH, Ohio 44

Raceland 69, Johnson Central 59

Rowan Co. 78, Somerset 65

Warren Central 64, Lou. Western 57

Warren East 79, Daviess Co. 69

Washington Co. 56, Campbellsville 50

Williamsburg 93, Bell Co. 84

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.