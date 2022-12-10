Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Augusta 55, Russell 47
Betsy Layne 78, Knott Co. Central 41
Boyd Co. 79, Pikeville 69
Campbell Co. 88, Newport Central Catholic 61
Cin. Elder, Ohio 53, Conner 42
Cin. Taft, Ohio 64, North Oldham 58
Collins 59, Walton-Verona 40
Cooper 73, Linton, Ind. 61
East Jessamine 75, Trinity Christian 43
George Rogers Clark 70, Ashland Blazer 57
Green Co. 64, Bardstown 58
Henderson Co. 63, Rossview, Tenn. 57
Jenkins 82, Abingdon ACTS, Va. 56
Lex. Lafayette 59, Franklin Co. 56
Lex. Sayre 78, Glasgow 50
Lexington Catholic 63, Lou. Doss 62
Lloyd Memorial 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, Ohio 42
Logan Co. 64, Foundation Christian 29
Lou. DeSales 62, Simon Kenton 49
Lou. Eastern 64, South Oldham 60
Lou. Fairdale 70, Greenwood 58
Martin County 63, Hazard 57
Mercer Co. 81, Pendleton Co. 54
Morgan Co. 74, Powell Co. 60
Nicholas Co. 78, RULH, Ohio 44
Raceland 69, Johnson Central 59
Rowan Co. 78, Somerset 65
Warren Central 64, Lou. Western 57
Warren East 79, Daviess Co. 69
Washington Co. 56, Campbellsville 50
Williamsburg 93, Bell Co. 84
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/