No. 16 Oregon gives coach Graves 200th win with Ducks

Ohio State guard Rikki Harris (1) and guard Taylor Mikesell (24) celebrate after Ohio State defeated South Florida 88-86 in overtime during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Grace VanSlooten scored 26 points, Oregon made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and the No. 16 Ducks rallied past No. 17 Arkansas 85-78 at the San Diego Invitational on Tuesday.

The win was Ducks coach Kelly Graves’ 200th at Oregon.

VanSlooten, the Pac-12 freshman of the week for the second time, made 10-of-19 shots and grabbed six rebounds. Endyia Rogers had 20 points and six assists for the Ducks (10-1), and Te-Hina Paopao added 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. Phillipina Kyei had 14 rebounds.

Erynn Barnum led Arkansas (13-1) with 22 points and added nine rebounds. Samara Spencer had 20 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and Makayla Daniels scored 15 points.

NO. 2 STANFORD 72, NO. 21 CREIGHTON 59

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Haley Jones had 16 points and eight assists, freshman Talana Lepolo scored a season-best 17 and Stanford earned its seventh straight victory.

Cameron Brink added 14 points and 16 rebounds in the final nonconference game for the Cardinal (12-1) ahead of their Pac-12 opener Friday at Maples Pavilion against rival California.

Lauren Jensen scored 18 points to lead cold-shooting Creighton (8-3), held to 36% from the field in the first meeting between the programs.

NO. 3 OHIO STATE 88, SOUTH FLORIDA 86, OT

SAN DIEGO (AP) —Taylor Thierry made a driving layup with 5 seconds left in overtime, and Ohio State closed with an 8-0 run in the final minute of the extra period to rally past South Florida in the San Diego Invitational.

Cotie McMahon scored 30 points and assisted on Thierry’s decisive shot. Taylor Mikesell shook off a horrific shooting night to make a tying 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in OT for the Buckeyes (12-0).

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had a monster game with 34 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls (10-4), who led 86-80 with a minute left in OT before Eboni Walker started the Buckeyes’ rally.

NO. 11 UCLA 82, FRESNO STATE 48

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne and Gabriela Jaquez combined for 31 points on 13-of-20 shooting to lead UCLA past Fresno State.

Osborne had 16 points and Jaquez 15. Kiki Rice added 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block for the Bruins (12-1). UCLA made 9 of 10 shots in the fourth quarter, shot 62% in the second half and finished 35 of 64 for the game.

Yanina Todorova scored 13 points for the Bulldogs (7-6) and Imani Lacy added 12. Fresno State shot 36%, but was better from distance at 39% 7 of 18, was outrebounded 35-22 and had 23 turnovers.

NO. 12 UTAH 88, WEBER STATE 52

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Utah rolled over Weber State.

Gianna Kneepkens scored 12 points for Utah (11-0), Dasia Young scored 12 and Teya Sidberry 11.

Daryn Hickok led the Wildcats (4-8) with 12 points. They shot 33% and had 31 turnovers, leading to 38 Utah points.

NO. 19 MICHIGAN 76, NO. 6 NORTH CAROLINA 68

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Fifth-year senior Leigha Brown had 25 points and eight rebounds, and Michigan knocked off North Carolina at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational.

Laila Phelia added 20 points for Michigan (11-1), which shot 46% from the field while holding North Carolina to 32%.

Deja Kelly had 15 points and Eva Hodgson had 13 for North Carolina (9-2), which couldn’t complete the comeback after falling behind by 23 points in the first half. Alyssa Ustby had 11 points and 11 rebounds for UNC.

