No. 3 Ohio State races past New Hampshire 92-36

Ohio State guard Rikki Harris (1) dives for the loose ball with New Hampshire guard Brooke Kane, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon tied a career-high 20 points and No. 3 Ohio State allowed seven points in the second half as the Buckeyes beat New Hampshire 92-36 on Thursday.

The Buckeyes (9-0) outscored the Wildcats 53-7 in the second half and 30-4 in the third quarter. They shot 51% from the field and 40% from the 3-point arc.

McMahon scored 12 of her points in the second half and tied her career-best of five steals. Taylor Mikesell added 19 points and made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

New Hampshire (4-7) held a 9-8 lead before Ohio State closed the first quarter on a 9-0 run.

Ohio State led 39-29 at halftime despite leading by 16 behind 11 first-half points from Mikesell.

The Buckeyes forced five turnovers in the first 4:06 of the third quarter. They scored 26 unanswered points from 4:05 in the frame to 6:36 in the fourth quarter.

Taylor Thierry added 14 points and six rebounds.

Brooke Kane led the Wildcats with 13 points. New Hampshire had an 11-10 advantage on the offensive glass despite being out-rebounded 43-37.

BIG PICTURE

New Hampshire: The Wildcats scored just four points in the third quarter and shot 2 of 11 in the frame. Their 25.5% from the field is New Hampshire’s lowest in four games.

Ohio State: The second half was all defense for the Buckeyes, who forced 18 turnovers and swiped 12 steals in that span. Ohio State defended a season-best 16% against New Hampshire’s 3-point attempts.

UP NEXT

New Hampshire: Travels to Merrimack Dec. 21.

Ohio State: Hosts Michigan State on Sunday.

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll