Safford leads Miami (OH) over Saint Mary-Of-The-Woods 90-51

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Morgan Safford finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals to propel Miami of Ohio to a 90-51 victory over Saint Mary-Of-The-Woods College on Thursday night.

Julian Lewis and Mekhi Lairy both scored 13 points off the bench for the RedHawks (6-7). Freshman Ryan Mabry added 12 points, while reserve Anderson Mirambeaux scored 11.

Davin Miller topped the Pomeroys with 12 points. Keith Germaine pitched in with 11 points and six rebounds.

___

