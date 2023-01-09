No. 1 South Carolina battles back to beat Mississippi State

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) right, pushes away Mississippi State forward Jessika Carter as she sets up to pull in a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. South Carolina won 58-51. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) right, pushes away Mississippi State forward Jessika Carter as she sets up to pull in a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. South Carolina won 58-51. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 16 points and Aliyah Boston added 12 to help No. 1 South Carolina remain unbeaten with a 58-51 win over Mississippi State on Sunday.

The Gamecocks were held to a season-low point total but were able to find a way. Boston added 15 rebounds in the win.

South Carolina (16-0, 3-0 SEC) had a massive advantage at the free throw line where the Gamecocks were 14 of 24 while MSU was 2 of 5. The Gamecocks also dominated the boards with a 53-35 edge including 22 offensive rebounds.

Jerkaila Jordan led the way for the Bulldogs (12-5, 1-3) with 13 points and five rebounds. Jessika Carter had 11 points and nine rebounds.

NO. 2 STANFORD 60, CALIFORNIA 56

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Haley Jones scored the go-ahead layup with 1:17 to play, Cameron Brink had 25 points, 17 rebounds and three blocked shots as NBA pal Stephen Curry watched courtside, outdueling Leilani McIntosh down the stretch as Stanford held off California.

Jones wound up with 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Cardinal (16-1, 4-0 Pac-12) ran their winning streak to 11 games.

McIntosh finished with 19 points for the Golden Bears (10-5, 1-3).

Stanford won its 38th straight game against Pac-12 teams including the past two conference titles and postseason.

NO. 3 OHIO STATE 87, ILLINOIS 81

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored a game-high 31 points as Ohio State erased a halftime deficit and avoided an upset.

Mikesell shot 50% from the field and Cotie McMahon added 22 points for Ohio State (17-0, 6-0 Big Ten). Taylor Thierry had 12 points and swiped four steals.

Kendall Bostic notched her sixth double-double of the season behind 27 points and 15 rebounds. Genesis Bryant finished with 20 points, Makira Cook had 12 and Brynn Shoup-Hill tallied 10 for Illinois (14-3, 4-2).

NO. 22 NORTH CAROLINA 60, NO. 4 NOTRE DAME 50

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — First-year guard Paulina Paris scored 11 of her season-high 16 points in the fourth quarter to help North Carolina push past Notre Dame.

Deja Kelly added 14 points for the Tar Heels (10-5, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a four-game skid that had drained some of their early season buzz.

Olivia Miles had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Notre Dame (12-2, 3-1), which had entered Sunday as one of two unbeaten teams in ACC play.

NO. 6 INDIANA 72, NORTHWESTERN 50

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Indiana beat Northwestern.

Grace Berger finished with 16 points and five assists for the Hoosiers (14-1, 4-1).

The Wildcats got a boost off the bench as Jasmine McWilliams added eight points on 3-for-3 shooting in the third. McWilliams and Sydney Wood led Northwestern (6-9, 0-5 Big Ten) with 10 points each in their seventh loss in nine games.

NO. 7 LSU 67, KENTUCKY 48

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson scored 26 points, including eight during a 12-0, second-quarter run to break the game open, Angel Reese also scored 26 and LSU earned its best start in school history.

Reese had 13 rebounds for her nation’s-best 16th double-double. The Tigers (16-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) outshot Kentucky just 40%-35% but dominated nearly every other statistical category including rebounding (45-23).

Maddie Scherr had 22 points for Kentucky (8-8, 0-4), which dropped its fourth in a row and lost its second game this season in Rupp Arena, home of the men’s basketball team.

MIAMI 77, NO. 9 VIRGINIA TECH 66

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jasmyn Roberts scored a career-best 23 points, Haley Cavinder added 19 and Miami held off Virginia Tech.

Roberts was 8 for 12 from the field, 5 of 7 from 3-point range for the Hurricanes (10-6, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their third straight game. Cavinder was 6 for 12 from the field, and Miami shot 54%.

Elizabeth Kitley scored 20 for Virginia Tech (13-3, 3-3), which had beat Miami five consecutive times. Georgia Amoore added 13 for the Hokies.

NO. 10 NC STATE 87, VIRGINIA 62

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jada Boyd scored 13 points and No. 10 North Carolina State snapped a two-game home losing skid.

Camille Hobby and Mimi Collins both had 12 points, and Diamond Johnson and River Baldwin added 10 points apiece for the Wolfpack (13-3, 3-2). Jakia Brown-Turner and Madison Hayes each finished with nine.

Camryn Taylor scored 16 points, Taylor Valladay had 13 and Sam Brunelle 12 for Virginia (13-3, 2-3), which dropped a game to a top-10 team for the second time in four days after losing Thursday at No. 9 Virginia Tech.

NO. 17 OKLAHOMA 82, NO. 11 IOWA STATE 79

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Ana Llanusa scored 23 points, Skylar Vann hit the final go-ahead basket, and Oklahoma defeated Iowa State in a matchup of the Big 12′s top two offenses.

In a game with 25 lead changes, Oklahoma struck last.

Vann finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for Oklahoma (12-2, 2-1 Big 12). Nevaeh Tot also scored 13 points, and Taylor Robertson finished with 10.

Ashley Joens finished with 27 points and nine rebounds. She made 12-of-13 free throws. Lexi Donarski scored 20 and Nyamer Diew 14 for the Cyclones (10-3, 2-1).

NO. 12 UCLA 61, SOUTHERN CAL 60

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freshman Londynn Jones scored 13 of her career-high 22 points in the second half and UCLA used a big fourth-quarter run to beat Southern California.

Emily Bessoir hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 11 points for UCLA (13-2, 2-1 Pac-12). Charisma Osborne scored six of her nine points in the fourth quarter.

Rayah Marshall had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Southern Cal (11-4, 1-3) and Kayla Williams also scored 15 points. Okako Adika added 11 points and Destiny Littlejohn 10.

NO. 15 ARIZONA 79, NO. 18 OREGON 71

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Madison Conner scored 16 second-half points to lead five Arizona players in double figures and the Wildcats beat Oregon.

Shaina Pellington had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists, Jade Loville scored 13 points and Esmery Martinez 11 for Arizona (14-2, 4-1 Pac-12). Kate Reese had 10 points.

Grace VanSlooten led Oregon (12-4, 3-2) with 18 points. Te-Hina Paopao and Endyia Rogers scored 17 apiece, Chance Gray added 10 and Phillipina Kyei had six points and 10 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 Kyei has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in eight consecutive games.

NO. 24 ST. JOHN’S 71, XAVIER 52

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayla Everett scored a season-high 26 points and St. John’s bounced back after its first loss of the season.

Jillian Archer had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Red Storm (14-1, 5-1 Big East Conference).

Mackayla Scarlett had 18 points for the Musketeers (7-9, 0-7), who have lost six straight as well as 15 straight to St. John’s.

NO. 25 CREIGHTON 68, MARQUETTE 42

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 19 points and Creighton defeated Marquette after holding the Golden Eagles to 14 points in the first half.

Chloe Marotta scored 20 points for Marquette and Jordan King added 13. Only four players scored for the Golden Eagles (10-6, 3-4 Big East).

Jensen made 9 of 14 shots and added three rebounds and five assists. Morgan Maly had 10 points and seven rebounds, and Emma Ronsiek scored 10 for the Bluejays (10-5, 4-3) who had lost four of their last five games.

