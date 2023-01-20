No. 2 Ohio State women roll past Northwestern, 84-54

Northwestern guard Sydney Wood (3) dribbles past Ohio State forward Taylor Thierry, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell and Rebeka Mikulasikova each scored 18 points and No. 2 Ohio State beat Northwestern 84-54 on Thursday night to push its program-best, season-opening winning streak to 19 games.

The Buckeyes (19-0, 8-0 Big Ten) led wire to wire and closed the first quarter on a 10-1 run, with eight of the points from Mikesell. Ohio State led by 38 points in the fourth quarter and didn’t allow Northwestern (6-12, 0-8) to come closer than nine points after the first two minutes of the second quarter.

Ohio State held a 14-point halftime advantage and pulled away after scoring a game-best 27 points in the third quarter. Mikesell scored 15 of her points in the first half and had three steals.

Paige Mott scored a career-high 16 points for Northwestern. Caroline Lau added 13 points.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The Wildcats have lost seven in a row. Four of those losses have come against ranked opponents, including two to the Buckeyes.

Ohio State: Ohio State forced 19 turnovers, its most in nine games, and scored 25 points from those giveaways.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Hosts No. 21 Illinois on Sunday.

Ohio State: Hosts No. 10 Iowa on Monday night.

