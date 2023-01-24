Clark, No. 10 Iowa hand No. 2 Ohio State 1st loss of season

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, right, dribbles past Ohio State forward Taylor Thierry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored a game-high 28 points and Monika Czinano added 22 as No. 10 Iowa defeated No. 2 Ohio State 83-72, giving the Buckeyes their first loss of the season.

Iowa’s 12-point lead almost midway through the third quarter narrowed as slim as three with 9:05 left in the fourth. Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon scored five of her 21 points in the final frame, but Czinano went 3 for 3 in the fourth quarter to help keep the Buckeyes at bay.

The Hawkeyes (16-4, 8-1 Big Ten) kept Ohio State scoreless for more than 2 1/2 minutes in the fourth quarter, allowing Czinano and Iowa to command a 13-point advantage with 3:11 remaining.

Ohio State (19-1, 8-1) gave one more try and went 4 of 9 from the field in the final three minutes, but the Hawkeyes made all eight attempts at the free throw line to seal the win.

Despite trailing 24-23 after Ohio State’s Taylor Mikesell made a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the first quarter, Clark and the Hawkeyes caught fire in the second.

Iowa went on a 9-0 run just over one minute into the second quarter, led by Clark who scored seven of those points after notching five in the first frame, and flipped the lead 32-26.

Czinano led all scorers at halftime behind 14 points. She picked up her fourth foul of the game in the third quarter, and the Buckeyes tried for a comeback bid.

Ohio State shot 38%, its worst in five games, and 16% from 3-point range, its lowest mark of the season. Taylor Thierry scored 20 points and had nine rebounds.

Iowa: Turnovers remained an issue for the No. 2 scoring offense in the NCAA even after the Hawkeyes gave it away a season-high 20 times last time out against Michigan State in overtime Wednesday. Iowa had 17 giveaways against Ohio State’s press defense, including 11 in the second half.

Ohio State: The 19-game, season-opening win streak came to a close. The Buckeyes entered 4-0 against Top 25 opponents this season, and the challenge won’t slow as their next matchup will be with a top 10 conference foe.

Iowa: Hosts Nebraska on Saturday.

Ohio State: Travels to No. 6 Indiana on Thursday.

