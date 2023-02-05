Dickinson leads Michigan to 77-69 win over skidding Buckeyes

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) drives on Ohio State center Felix Okpara (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 77-69 win over Ohio State on Sunday.

Jett Howard added 16 points and Kobe Bufkin 13 with eight rebounds for the Wolverines (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten Conference), who missed their last four shots to drop to 49% for the game.

Bruce Thornton scored 22 points to lead the Buckeyes (11-12, 3-9), who have lost four straight and 10 of 12. Justice Sueing and Brice Sensabaugh both had 13 with Sensabaugh snaring nine rebounds. Thornton was 10-of-13 shooting and Ohio State made five of its last eight shots but that only raised the shooting percent to 41.

Bufkin, Dickinson and Howard combined for for a Michigan 12-3 run for a 24-14 lead midway through the first half. Despite a poor shooting half, the Buckeyes closed it to 41-36 at the half as Sueing hit a last-minute 3-pointer.

The Wolverines hit five 3-pointers and shot 52% (16 of 32) but they also had four more turnovers and the Buckeyes had three more offensive rebounds, which helped off-set Ohio State’s 34% shooting (12 of 35). Ohio State had three 3s but was 9 of 12 from the line to Michigan’s 4 of 7.

Ohio State shot better after the break (48%) but couldn’t put together a run as Dickinson scored 13 points and the Wolverines made 9 of 11 free throws.

Michigan’s three-game homestand continues Wednesday with a visit from Nebraska. Northwestern visits Ohio State on Thursday.

