Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 54, Point Pleasant 38

Caldwell, Ohio 75, Trinity 61

Cameron 82, Valley Wetzel 49

Chapmanville 70, Logan 64, OT

Charleston Catholic 45, Poca 39

Clay-Battelle 71, Tyler Consolidated 58

Greenbrier West 73, Meadow Bridge 35

Hampshire 56, Keyser 43

Hannibal River, Ohio 76, Magnolia 40

Hedgesville 56, Martinsburg 42

Herbert Hoover 51, Nitro 39

Heritage Academy, Md. 66, Faith Christian 51

James Monroe 63, Tucker County 54

Martinsburg Christian 56, Granite Baptist Church School, Md. 47

Morgantown 65, University 45

Pendleton County 86, Harman 35

Ripley 49, Winfield 46

Shady Spring 89, Greenbrier East 63

Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 59, Oak Glen 52

Wheeling Central 50, South Harrison 49

Wyoming East 53, Summers County 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bluefield vs. Oak Hill, ppd.

Midland Trail vs. Nicholas County, ppd. to Jan 26th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

