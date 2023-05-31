Sports on TV for Thursday, June 1

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, June 1

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Melbourne

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Alabama vs. Tennessee, Game 1, Oklahoma City, Okla.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Stanford vs. Oklahoma, Game 2, Oklahoma City, Okla.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Oklahoma St. vs. Florida St., Game 3, Oklahoma City, Okla.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Utah vs. Washington, Game 4, Oklahoma City, Okla.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, First Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses - Porsche Nord Course, Winsen, Germany

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, First Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Milwaukee at Toronto

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

8 p.m.

FS1 — LA Angels at Houston

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Miami at Denver, Game 1

ESPN2 — NBA Finals: Miami at Denver, Game 1 (Stephen A’s World)

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Connecticut at Minnesota

_____