Sports on TV for Thursday, June 1
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, June 1
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Melbourne
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Alabama vs. Tennessee, Game 1, Oklahoma City, Okla.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Stanford vs. Oklahoma, Game 2, Oklahoma City, Okla.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Oklahoma St. vs. Florida St., Game 3, Oklahoma City, Okla.
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: Utah vs. Washington, Game 4, Oklahoma City, Okla.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, First Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses - Porsche Nord Course, Winsen, Germany
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, First Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Milwaukee at Toronto
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
8 p.m.
FS1 — LA Angels at Houston
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Miami at Denver, Game 1
ESPN2 — NBA Finals: Miami at Denver, Game 1 (Stephen A’s World)
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Connecticut at Minnesota
_____