West Virginia beats Oklahoma State 85-67 to end 3-game skid

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored 23 points, Tre Mitchell added a season-high 22 and West Virginia rolled to an 85-67 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday night.

Stevenson made 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range and grabbed five rebounds for the Mountaineers (16-10, 5-10 Big 12), who snapped a three-game skid. Mitchell sank 8 of 14 shots and 6 of 7 free throws. Kedrian Johnson pitched in with 12 points and three steals before fouling out.

Caleb Asberry scored 15 points and Bryce Thompson added 14 for the Cowboys (16-12, 7-8), who have lost three straight after a five-game win streak.

West Virginia took control over a span of 6:42 in the first half. Seth Wilson made a jumper, Mohamed Wague followed with back-to-back dunks and Stevenson hit a jumper and two straight 3-pointers to cap a 16-0 run for a 32-14 Mountaineers’ lead with 4:02 remaining.

John-Michael Wright’s layup 25 seconds later ended Oklahoma State’s long scoring drought. Kedrian Johnson scored the final four points of the half to give West Virginia a 40-21 advantage.

West Virginia was leading 58-41 with 11:56 remaining when Mitchell and Kalib Boone got in a brief skirmish in a battle for a loose ball. Mitchell got to the ball first, Boone dove on top of him and Mitchell took offense. Mitchell and Boone picked up fouls and both received technicals after a video review, causing Boone, the Cowboys’ leading scorer, to foul out with four points.

Oklahoma State cut its deficit to 13 with 9:51 remaining, but Stevenson scored five in an 11-2 run and the Mountaineers cruised from there.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers travel to play No. 3 Kansas on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys return home to play No. 14 Kansas State on Saturday.

